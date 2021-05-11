The Bachelorette suitor aims to impress Katie Thurston with a blowup doll introduction

A new trailer for Katie Thurston’s season of ABC’s The Bachelorette revealed one interesting choice made by a contestant on a quest to win her heart. Pic credit: ABC/

Kate Thurston was shocked in a new teaser for The Bachelorette by one suitor who aimed to impress her in a way he believed she would relate to. He arrived for his introduction with a blowup doll.

This may have been his way to show Katie that he is as liberated as she when she introduced herself to Matt James on Season 25 of The Bachelor holding a vibrator, which she passed to him as a trophy.

The female blow up toy, which is used as an intimate partner, was dressed in a blue outfit.

In the clip, shared to the show’s Instagram page, several of the contestants toasted one another after that stunt, with one man saying, “Here’s to not being that guy.”

The trailer gives audiences a glimpse into other contestant arrivals, including one man who showed up in a cat costume.

Kate said he was “purrfect.”

What else can The Bachelorette viewers expect?

In the trailer seen above, fans got a sneak peek at a group date. Katie’s suitors were shirtless and wearing cowboy hats while she washed down a contestant’s bare chest with a sponge.

The video also showed Katie as two men pushed in a large box from which a contestant presented himself, leading Katie to cover her mouth with her hands and say, “Oh my god.”

Four handsome men introduced themselves to the Season 17 lead. This was followed by Tayshia Adams, who co-hosted the season alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe, telling Kate “let the journey begin.”

The montage ended with lots of drama and tears. At one point Katie told the men, “If you are not here for the right reasons, there’s the door.”

Fans appeared divided by the clip

Kate added one of the first comments to the clip. She said, “bring on the men!”

“I love her confidence sooo much,” wrote one fan.

“Let’s get it Katie,” wrote a second follower.

“I am so ready for this, especially these entrances,” claimed a third fan.

Fan commentary seen above appeared to be excited for Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: @thebachelorette/Instagram

One fan appeared sad that Chris Harrison was not a part of this season after hosting all the episodes of the franchise for the past 19 years.

“Not the same without chris :(” wrote the social media follower.

In response to that remark, an Instagram user penned, “Chris had about two minutes of screen time an episode. I don’t get why everyone thinks he’s such an important part of the show. Literally, anyone could do his job.”

Some fans believed that replacing host Chris Harrison was not that big of a change. Pic credit: @thebachelorette/Instagram

Production on Katie’s season began in March at a luxurious resort in New Mexico.

The Bachelorette debuts Season 17 on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.