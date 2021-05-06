Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Katie Thurston shuts down critics coming for her Bachelorette promos


Katie Thurston Bachelorette promo
Katie Thurston has the perfect comeback for those slamming her promos. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston clapped back at Bachelor Nation fans who aren’t necessarily fans of her latest Bachelorette promo.

The most recent promo for Katie’s season of The Bachelorette referenced Katie’s renowned introduction to Bachelor lead, Matt James.

Katie entered The Bachelor with a bang — or more like with a buzz.

She met Matt with her vibrator in hand. It became a hot topic during the first night of the show. She even ended up naming her vibrator after Matt’s initials, MJ.

monsterscriticsreality

693 1,156

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Former Big Brother star and three-time Challenge competitor Paulie Calafiore recently gave his ...

View

May 2

19 7
Open
Former Big Brother star and three-time Challenge competitor Paulie Calafiore recently gave his thoughts on The Challenge: Double Agents winners. Based on his comments, the two-time finalist believes he paved the way for stars of the CBS show to compete on MTV’s reality competition series. He also believes he would have been the first Big Brother player to win The Challenge, “taking total madness had [he] not been removed last minute.” Do you think Paulie would have been the first BB winner of The Challenge had he stayed? Paulie’s full comment and the Twitter poll triggering it at our #linkinbio. (📸: @imagecollect.com/admedia and MTV) ——— #thechallenge #Doubleagents #thechallenge36 #mtv #pauliecalafiore #amberbortoza #challengewinners #winners #pavedtheway #bigbrother #bigbrotherplayers #mtvthechallenge #joshmartinez #fessyshafaat #devinwalker #tjlavin #thechallengemtv #totalmadness #twitterpolls #ChrisTamburello #thechallengeCT #amberandCT

Former Big Brother star and three-time Challenge competitor Paulie Calafiore recently gave his thoughts on The Challenge: Double Agents winners.

Based on his comments, the two-time finalist believes he paved the way for stars of the CBS show to compete on MTV’s reality competition series.

He also believes he would have been the first Big Brother player to win The Challenge, “taking total madness had [he] not been removed last minute.”

Do you think Paulie would have been the first BB winner of The Challenge had he stayed?

Paulie’s full comment and the Twitter poll triggering it at our #linkinbio.

(📸: @imagecollect.com/admedia and MTV)
———
#thechallenge #Doubleagents #thechallenge36 #mtv #pauliecalafiore #amberbortoza #challengewinners #winners #pavedtheway #bigbrother #bigbrotherplayers #mtvthechallenge #joshmartinez #fessyshafaat #devinwalker #tjlavin #thechallengemtv #totalmadness #twitterpolls #ChrisTamburello #thechallengeCT #amberandCT ...

19 7

Even though she may have not made it far on The Bachelor, her reputation as the “vibrator girl” did.

Katie’s most recent Bachelorette promo plays off of her vibrator-style entrance.

In the promo, “see what all the buzz is about” is written beside Katie’s face.

“buzz buzz,” ABC’s official Twitter account wrote along with the promo.

Katie joined in on the fun retweeting the promo with the caption “Good vibes only [rose emoji] [purple heart] see you then!”

Katie also clapped back at those who were slamming the promo and the reference about her vibrator.

On her Instagram story, she reshared an old TikTok video in which she said, “If you don’t love me at dildo girl, you don’t deserve me at I do.”

She shared the story the same day that the promo was released so it’s likely what she was referring to.

Fans slam Katie’s Bachelorette promos

Many fans thought Katie’s most recent promo was tacky and criticized how it was edited.

“My gosh. The photoshopping is unreal. This seasons promo and buzz is BAD,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another viewer felt that the vibrator references were overplayed.

“The amount of photoshop on this is just ridiculous… Also we really making her whole persona about a vibrator? Yay for sexual freedom! But can’t say over surprised.. The entire franchise loves s tag line and focuses on that the entire season,” the user complained.

Another viewer thinks that the promo proves that Katie might’ve not been an interesting enough choice for The Bachelorette.

“Love that we know nothing about the woman who came in 11th place except she’s sex positive. Maybe it’s because… she came in 11th place?”

Rumors surface that producers intentionally sabotaged Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette

Reality TV gossip account deuxmoi revealed that a source had told the account that the producers may have intentionally tried to sabotage Katie’s season of The Bachelorette — or at least her promos.

“The producers of The Bachelorette are not big fans of Katie,” the source revealed.

The source the reveals there’s a reason why producers are holding a grudge against Katie.

“If you are wondering why her promo looks so low budget, here is the reason,” the source stated.

The source then shared that Katie needed to sign off on Chris Harrison hosting The Bachelorette. She reportedly blindsided the producers when she announced that Chris would not be hosting her season of The Bachelorette.

Regardless of what haters and the producers think, Katie has made it clear that she’s not going to let any of it bother her.

The Bachelorette return to ABC on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.

Natalie Hunter
Latest posts by Natalie Hunter (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x