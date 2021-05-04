Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Katie Thurston references cheeky Bachelor entrance in new Bachelorette promo


matt james katie thurston
A new Bachelorette promo referenced Katie Thurston’s cheeky entrance during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

A new Bachelorette promo for Katie Thurston’s season has referenced her cheeky Bachelor entrance to promote the show’s upcoming season.

In a new promo uploaded to the show’s official Instagram page, Katie looked lovely as she sat atop a white floor.

She wore a white tank top and a purple skirt with a zipper up the front. Her legs were extended in front of her and she held a red rose in between her hands.

A white graphic was written on the right hand side of the photo.

It read, “See what all the buzz is about.”

This referenced Katie’s memorable entrance on the ABC show for Matt James’ season of the series.

Katie made a splash during her entrance for Season 25 of The Bachelor

Katie and Matt James met during Season 25 of The Bachelor when the former football player awaited his contestant’s arrivals at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort located in Farmington, PA.

She arrived at the resort wearing a gorgeous, gray sequined gown with a vibrator behind her back.

Katie’s first words to Matt were a monologue about how quarantine had been tough for her but she’d gotten through it thanks to her pink vibrator. Then she held it out to Matt and declared she wanted to pass the torch to him.

Thankfully, Matt was a good sport about her comment, laughing at her boldness and Katie’s fun personality.

“I haven’t seen something that big before,” Matt told E! News. “It was extremely distracting, you know, making noises and just catching the light and a bunch of different ways so it’s hard to stay focused.” 

Matt spoke out about Katie’s star turn on the latest season of The Bachelorette

Matt James appears to be hopeful for Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, saying, “She’s incredible.”

He joked he should have asked Katie for advice earlier in his own season.

“I should’ve [asked] Katie for advice! She’s incredible. She’s going to do so well, and I’m excited for her to have this space to find her person,” he said to E! News. “I think that she’s going to be one of the best to ever do it, and it’s not going to be a surprise to me as we watch everyone across the country fall in love with her,” he concluded.

Katie became a fan-favorite throughout her Bachelor season for not only her fun attitude but the way she stood up against the women who bullied contestants this season, including Anna Redman, Victoria Larson, MJ Snyder, and Kit Keenan.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC beginning June 7 at 8/7c.

