Matt James is hopeful for Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette: ‘She’s incredible’

Matt James is hopeful for Katie Thurston’s season as the star of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Matt James appears to be hopeful for Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, saying, “She’s incredible.”

The former franchise star of The Bachelor revealed his innermost feelings about Katie’s upcoming journey on the reality television dating series.

He feels that Katie appeared to have her own vision about what she wanted this season and he felt there was no advice he could have given her to make her romantic quest smoother.

In fact, he joked he should have asked Katie for advice earlier in his own season.

“I should’ve [asked] Katie for advice! She’s incredible. She’s going to do so well, and I’m excited for her to have this space to find her person,” he said to E! News.

“I think that she’s going to be one of the best to ever do it, and it’s not going to be a surprise to me as we watch everyone across the country fall in love with her,” he concluded.

Katie and Matt’s past

Katie Thurston and Matt James starred on the 25th Season of The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Katie and Matt met during Season 25 of The Bachelor when the former football player awaited his contestant’s arrivals at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort located in Farmington, PA.

She arrived at the resort wearing a gorgeous, gray sequined gown with a vibrator behind her back.

Katie’s first words to Matt were a monologue about how quarantine had been tough for her but she’d gotten through it thanks to her pink vibrator. Then she held it out to Matt and declared she wanted to pass the torch to him.

“It was a great icebreaker!” Matt said to Refinery29. “It takes a lot of balls to do something like that. She’s super confident and I respected it. I wasn’t upset about it.”

She said in her first Bachelor confessional about the stunt, “I strategized and some girls are going to lose their minds because they didn’t plan ahead.”

What is Matt doing now?

Matt is reportedly not involved in a romantic relationship at the moment, even though he was recently spotted with his Bachelor finalist Rachael Kirkconnell in California.

“I’m focused on my training right now,” he said to E! News. “I’ve got a marathon coming up and a triathlon I’m training for as well. And I’m not pursuing any—I’m not, I’m not… I’m just super focused right now.”

He also admitted he would not change one thing about participating in The Bachelor.

“It is what it is. You’re on a TV show and that’s the reality of it. It was a great life experience and I’m really excited about what’s next and a lot of impactful things that I’m working on [in] the community,” he said.

“I don’t regret anything. It was a great experience and I learned a lot about myself… So, I’m very appreciative of that opportunity and I hope that it sets other people out there of color up for a similar opportunity,” Matt concluded.

The Bachelorette returns Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.