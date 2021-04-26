The Bachelorette: Katie Thurston’s season has wrapped filming — Here is everything we know so far

Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette has finished filming. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston is officially finished filming her season of The Bachelorette.

The news comes as the season’s June premiere date quickly approaches.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that filming wrapped on Monday, April 26.

This means that Katie has either found love while filming The Bachelorette or left the show alone.

Now that filming has wrapped and the season premiere is drawing near, it’s time to do a deep dive on the upcoming season!

What to expect for Katie’s season of The Bachelorette

Katie Thurston is from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. Even though she didn’t last as long on the season as the selected Bachelorettes typically do, she proved herself to be a strong presence.

She greeted Matt with her vibrator, but ultimately won Bachelor Nation over when she consistently stood up to the bullies in the house.

In the first promo for Katie’s season, she proves that she will stick with that kind of authenticity as the Bachelorette.

Katie and her men started filming in March at the Hyatt Regency luxury resort in New Mexico.

Out of the 34 men competing for Katie’s love, two of them, Karl Smith and Greg Grippo, were originally cast on Clare Crawley’s of The Bachelorette but were cut during the COVID-19 production shutdown.

This may have turned out for the better, especially for Greg, as spoilers revealed that he received Katie’s first impression rose.

Typically, on The Bachelorette, the men who win the first impression rose also end up winning the final rose, but time will tell.

In addition to the 34 men originally cast, Blake Moynes from Clare and Tayshia Adams’ hybrid season of The Bachelorette crashed partway into filming.

The Bachelorette has new hosts

After Chris Harrison stepped down due to the Bachelor racism controversy, The Bachelor franchise called in former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams to fill in.

While it is unclear whether or not Chris will return, one thing that is for certain is that Kaitlyn and Tayshia will not.

“The way that it’s been presented on the set is that Tayshia and Kaitlyn are not replacing Chris. They aren’t even referred to as hosts. It was made perfectly clear by the producers that they are not replacing him. They were brought in at the last moment,” a source told Us Weekly.

“[They’re] just helping out this season,” a second source told the outlet. “This is not their permanent position.”

Production has noted that filming also has had a different feel but that the duo is doing their best.

Meanwhile, Tayshia shared that she and Kaitlyn’s presence have added a “fresh and new” vibe to the show that she feels the franchise needs.

“Everything just kind of fell into place to where the world needs something fresh and new,” Tayshia shared of Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette on the Going to Bed With Garcelle podcast. “And I think that we are going to provide that this season. I think that people are looking for change in the franchise. And I really think that this is something that they’re going to be really excited about.”

Viewers will get to see what Tayshia is talking about for themselves in a little over a month.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.