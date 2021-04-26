The Bachelorette trailer teases Katie Thurston’s season — Here’s what to expect

Katie Thurston stars in her first trailer as The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette’s June 7 premiere date is getting closer, and ABC has released the first trailer giving fans a glimpse of what to expect for Katie Thurston’s season.

Katie became known on The Bachelor as someone who wasn’t afraid to be herself and stand up against injustice, and the Bachelorette continues to show off this side of her.

The first part of the trailer shows her departure from Matt James’s season of The Bachelor. Even though she left relatively early on, Katie declares she has no regrets.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

“I don’t regret being myself. I know what I deserve,” she states as a voiceover.

The trailer then transitions to Katie glammed up in a purple gown with a corseted top and a princess-style bottom.

A ring symbol is used to flashback to some of Katie’s other memorable moments during The Bachelor.

One clip reflects how Katie stood up to the girls who were being bullies even if it made her the odd one out.

She first stood up for Sarah Trott who had confided to Katie that her father was dying and that’s why she was leaving. When the other women were critical of Sarah crashing the date and saying mean things about her, Katie told the other women to lay off.

Additionally, Katie stood up for the new batch of women that entered the house when the original women tried to alienate them.

“I’m not gonna sit here and let mean girls be mean girls,” Katie says in the flashback clip.

In another clip, she talks about her dedication to the process.

“I never wanna stop pursuing love,” she declares.

As the video continues, Katie is showered with rose petals as she sits on a swing. The video then cuts to her wearing a T-shirt over the dress that reads, “Be a Katie.”

Pic credit: ABC

“I am who I am, and I wanna meet someone who knows who they are,” she states in a voiceover. “My person’s still out there.”

Based on the trailer, fans can expect that Katie will be bringing her bold, unique and compassionate personality to The Bachelorette.

Tayshia says Katie’s season is ‘new and fresh’

Tayshia Adams is one of the two co-hosts filling in as host of The Bachelorette.

She appeared on Garcelle Beauvais’s Going to Bed With Garcelle podcast and expressed her excitement for how well Katie’s season of The Bachelorette is going.

Tayshia said that this season is “fresh” and brings the “change in the franchise” that fans are looking for.

“Everything just kind of fell into place to where the world needs something fresh and new,” Tayshia shares of Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. “And I think that we are going to provide that this season. I think that people are looking for change in the franchise. And I really think that this is something that they’re going to be really excited about.”

What to expect for Katie’s season of The Bachelorette

Filming for Katie’s season of The Bachelorette is underway and it set to premiere on Monday, June 7.

The season takes place at the Hyatt Regency luxury resort in New Mexico.

Fans have already had a glimpse of the cast of men Katie will be courting and have already chosen their favorites.

However, Katie has already chosen her own early favorite. Greg Grippo received her first impression rose.

Greg and another contestant, Karl Smith, were initially supposed to appear on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette but were cut during the COVID-19 production hiatus.

Additionally, fans can expect to see a familiar face when Blake Moynes from Clare and Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette crashes Katie’s season.

The Bachelorette already promises plenty of drama, and filming hasn’t even wrapped yet.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.