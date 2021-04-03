Blake Moynes back for another season of The Bachelorette? Clare Crawley’s suitor spotted on Katie Thurston’s set

Blake Moynes will be one of the men competing for Katie Thurston’s love. Pic credit: ABC

Blake Moynes from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ hybrid season of The Bachelorette was officially spotted on set filming for Katie Thurston’s season.

Viewers may remember Blake as a frontrunner while Clare was the Bachelorette lead. Clare had praised Blake early on for breaking the rules to check on her and contact her during the hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemics.

Blake was devastated when Clare left the show with Dale and wasn’t able to form as strong of a connection with Tayshia when she stepped in as the Bachelorette lead.

Proof that Blake will be on Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season

While many viewers wonder if it’s too good to be true, Bachelor Nation stars Ashley Ianconetti and Ben Higgins confirmed that it is in fact Blake in the photos and that he is back to compete on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

Ashley and Ben, hosts of the Almost Famous podcast on April 1, announced the exciting news on air.

Despite the date, Ashley and Ben seemed to affirm that this is no joke.

“A lot of you were speculating because of his silence on social media over the last week or so that perhaps he joined the season,” Ashley said on the podcast. “We here exclusively have got the pictures to prove it. We did it. We confirmed it.”

The pictures of Blake on set in New Mexico were posted on the Almost Famous podcast Instagram account.

The first picture shows a full-body shot of Blake wearing a face mask as he walks through the Bachelorette set.

The second snap shows Blake surrounded a camera crew as if he’s filming a confessional interview.

The third pic shows a glimpse of Blake’s face from behind a film crew truck.

How far into filming is Blake joining The Bachelorette?

As he wasn’t announced with the rest of the cast, he seems to be a late arrival. Franchise alums crashing the season has become a popular trend ever since Nick Viall returned for Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season and ended up making it to the final two.

Most recently, Heather Martin crashed Matt James’s season of The Bachelor.

Ashley implied Blake is pulling the same move. Ashley noted that the first cocktail party and meeting was filmed on March 22.

“If he’s just been spotted now, if he’s entering late, he’s not entering too late,” she said. “He’s probably entering after the third rose ceremony. I would say this looks like he’s going onto a one-on-one or he’s just entering.”

Viewers will have to wait to see if Blake is able to win over Katie’s heart.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus at ABC.