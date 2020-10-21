Blake Moynes breaks the rules again for Clare Crawley – and the men are furious with him

The Bachelorette star Blake Moynes is the only Canadian on this season of the show, but he is there to make himself be known.

He traveled to the United States during COVID-19 to meet Clare, so when he felt he didn’t get enough time with her during the group date, he decided to break the rules.

To briefly recap, Blake was on the dodgeball team date where he was on the losing team.

The losing team was told to strip and walk home naked. Blake was upset because he had to leave the date without getting any time with her.

So, he decided to get dressed and crash the group date.

Blake Moynes broke the rules for the second time

This marks the second time that Blake broke the rules for Clare. However, this time, it didn’t work out in his favor.

The guys were upset with him when he showed up because they felt he was a sore loser.

And it seemed like Blake had hoped for more personal time with Clare, because he felt shut down when she decided to give him a hug, reject his kiss, and sent him back to the room where he was staying.

The first time that Blake broke the rules for Clare was when he reached out to her before filming.

Clare had posted a photo of her mom on social media after she had fallen and broken her nose. Blake knew he wasn’t supposed to reach out to her, but he broke the rules and she revealed during Episode 1 that she appreciated his actions.

Blake Moynes is winning over Bachelor Nation

Even though Clare shut down Blake’s behavior during Episode 2, fans are won over by Blake’s behavior on The Bachelorette.

When Instagram fan account @bachelornation.scoop asked who was a Bachelor Tuesday crush, an overwhelming amount wrote Blake.

In fact, Blake has already won over Victoria Paul and her mom. Victoria is from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. If it doesn’t work with Clare or Tayshia, Blake always has a shot with her.

Some fans have revealed that he reminds them of David Eason from Teen Mom 2. However, we don’t see the resemblance.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.