The Bachelorette’s Blake Moynes reminds fans of Teen Mom 2 star David Eason

The Bachelorette premiered on Tuesday night this week and one of the guys stole the show.

There was one Canadian on this season and it’s Blake Moynes. Blake broke the rules and Clare Crawley called him out during the first episode.

However, she didn’t do it to make him look bad. Instead, she did it because she wanted to thank him for breaking the rules.

Blake reached out to Clare during the quarantine, asking how she was doing and how her mother was after she took a fall and broke her nose.

Clare was so thankful for him reaching out, even though he knew he was breaking the rules, as he wasn’t supposed to contact her.

Blake Moynes is compared to David Eason from Teen Mom 2

And while Clare was super thankful for Blake reaching out, some viewers thought that Blake reminded them of another man from the reality TV world.

The associations appear to be visual only – not a personality comparison.

“He looks JUST like Jenelle’s husband,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “I saw him and was immediately repulsed, haha. Not this guy’s fault at all, but anyone who looks like David Eason is a NO from me.”

“I think he looks JUST like David Eason (from Teen Mom); it’s STARTLING,” another fan added.

If you are unfamiliar with David Eason, he has been accused of being a violent husband to Jenelle Evans. Last year, he admitted that he had shot and killed the family dog, Nugget, after it nipped at his daughter, Ensley.

He reportedly took the dog out in the woods behind the couple’s house and shot it. The dog was never found and David was never charged.

David has also been accused of being aggressive, controlling, and flaunting his weapons on social media. That’s not something Blake has been accused of doing.

Blake Moynes was the only one to reach out to Clare Crawley before The Bachelorette filming

Even though Bachelor fans feel that Clare and Dale Moss may have talked prior to the show, Clare revealed that only Blake reached out to her.

On Instagram and on the show, Clare opened up about her mother’s battle with Alzheimer’s and dementia. On Instagram, Clare revealed that her mother had fallen and broken her nose.

If Clare doesn’t pick Blake, he may already have another option. Victoria Paul from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor spoke out about Blake on the premiere night, revealing that her mother loves Blake.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.