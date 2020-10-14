Clare Crawley opens up about her mother’s battle with Alzheimer’s and dementia

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley was raw, open, and honest during last night’s premiere episode.

She admitted that the quarantine had been tough for her because she was waiting to meet the guys on The Bachelorette.

But it was also tough for her because she wasn’t able to be with her mother.

Clare is usually a private person, so when she opened up about her mother’s illness, it was a game-changer.

During the episode last night, she pulled Canadian Blake Moynes aside because she wanted to address something with him.

Clare Crawley opens up about her mother’s medical issues

She told Blake that she had really struggled during the quarantine because of her mother. She revealed that her mother was suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Clare had posted a photo on Instagram of her mother after she had taken a fall. She revealed on The Bachelorette last night that she had broken her nose.

Blake was the only person who had reached out to her on social media to check if she was okay. She wanted to thank him for breaking the rules and checking in on her.

The two ended up sharing a kiss because Clare appreciated that he broke the rules for her.

“This was the last time I got to hug my mom before quarantine. She had fallen and split her nose open + had two black eyes, and I think I slept a total of 2 hours because I was so worried about her. But you wouldn’t be able to tell any of that, because we were so happy just to be able to spend time together! Memories like this matter the most to me! Love heals,” Clare posted on Instagram back in May.

This was shared about a month before she was asked to be in La Quinta, California to film this season of The Bachelorette. At the time, she was just waiting to see the guys and meet them for the first time.

Back in mid-September, she revealed that she was visiting her mom. The visit was done behind a glass window to protect her mom from possibly getting exposed to COVID-19.

Clare Crawley reveals just one guy reached out to her on social media

During The Bachelorette premiere, Clare addressed the chat with Blake, sharing that he was the only person out of all the guys who had reached out to her during this time.

Or at least, that’s what she’s saying.

Fans have guessed that perhaps Clare and Dale Moss were chatting prior to the show because it’s so hard to believe that she would stop production after just 12 days to explore a relationship with him.

As soon as Clare left the show, there was speculation that she had quit for Dale.

Theories quickly surfaced that they were engaged. Clare has yet to confirm the news, but her season may wrap up in just a few episodes.

