Did Clare Crawley and Dale Moss talk on social media before The Bachelorette? ‘Sexting’ theories are surfacing

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are reportedly in love.

In fact, sources are saying that Clare is so head-over-heels in love with Dale that she wants to shut down The Bachelorette filming so she can be with him.

This is happening just two weeks into production, so it’s causing a bit of a problem for producers.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

While this is all hearsay at this point, there are some theories that are surfacing as Clare has admitted to researching her guys prior to coming on the show.

Could she and Dale have chatted on social media prior to meeting to film The Bachelorette?

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss may have chatted before The Bachelorette

One person who brought up a valid point was Reality Steve. During an Instagram Live, Steve guessed that perhaps Clare and Dale had talked online prior to meeting one another.

It wouldn’t be farfetched as Dale was announced as a contestant on the show prior to filming being put on hold months ago.

Read More Clare Crawley stuns in new footage as she starts filming The Bachelorette

Reality Steve admits that it was just a theory and that texting/FaceTiming could have turned into sexting at some point.

His reasons for this theory? Well, he finds it hard to believe that Clare and Dale met on July 18, the first day of filming and less than two weeks later, they are shutting down production because she wants to leave with him.

Steve simply guesses that perhaps they had talked before this event and that there may have been some sort of pre-show relationship. It’s the only thing that makes sense to him, he explains.

Clare Crawley could be replaced by Tayshia Adams

It was late last week that Clare made headlines for supposedly wanting to shut down The Bachelorette. Sources revealed that she was refusing to come out of her room.

The reason was that she had fallen in love with Dale, the man who also received the first impression rose. To save the season, producers were thinking about how to keep moving with someone else.

Producers are supposedly thinking about replacing Clare with Tayshia Adams, as they want to keep filming.

Some of Clare’s guys who had been sent home without ever filming a scene had been asked back. This could have been done for Tayshia, who is reportedly in quarantine in a hotel to ensure she doesn’t have COVID-19.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.