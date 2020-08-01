Clare Crawley is troublesome on The Bachelorette: Producers are reportedly replacing her with Tayshia Adams

Clare Crawley was labelled as one of the strongest Bachelorette stars prior to filming because of the way she handled herself on The Bachelor with Juan Pablo Galavis.

Viewers already knew that she wasn’t going to waste her time and keep guys around who were there for the wrong reasons.

But based on rumors that have surfaced in the past 48 hours, she’s not wasting any time at all.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

In fact, The Bachelorette rumors are revealing that she wants to stop filming The Bachelorette and she wants to stop the entire production because she has already found the man she wants.

And this is happening two weeks into filming, meaning producers don’t have enough for an entire season.

Clare Crawley could be out as The Bachelorette and Tayshia Adams could take over

Late last night, a new rumor surfaced on Reddit and it appears that there may be some validity to it. Even Reality Steve stayed up late to discuss it.

In short, Clare is causing so much trouble for production because she’s refusing to film. Because everything has been set up already, producers are supposedly replacing her with Tayshia Adams from Bachelor In Paradise.

This has never happened before in the Bachelor or Bachelorette world, so producers are trying to figure out how to save this season. Plus, they are filming at a resort because of COVID-19, where everyone has been tested and quarantined, adding a whole new layer of complications for production.

On his Instagram account, Reality Steve revealed that he had heard of the rumor and that he does believe that there is some validity to it all. While he couldn’t confirm anything for sure, he did reveal that based on what he was hearing, there seems to be some truth to all the stories that have surfaced in the past 48 hours.

He also promised to reveal more when it surfaced. The Instagram account @bachelornation.scoop shared Tayshia’s recent Instagram post, which was a picture of her shadow.

“The eye is always caught by the light, but shadows have more to say,” she captioned the photo. Both the official Bachelor Nation Instagram account and producer Julie LaPlaca commented on the post.

Clare Crawley supposedly wants to stop filming The Bachelorette

In the past 48 hours, Clare has gone from being a fan favorite Bachelorette to being called ungrateful for taking this opportunity for granted.

The stories surfaced late this week, revealing that Clare didn’t want to film anymore because she had fallen in love with contestant Dale Moss. He was the one who received the first impression rose this week.

Then later yesterday, it was reported that some of the guys who had been eliminated before the show began had been asked by producers to return.

While US Weekly first shared the news, Reality Steve revealed that he couldn’t confirm whether any of them had actually agreed to come back to film. Whether ABC is trying to spice things up for Clare so she can try another relationship to see if Dale is truly the one or if the guys are for Tayshia, we do not know.

ABC has yet to address these new stories, as they are developing rather quickly.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever is airing on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.