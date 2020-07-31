Clare Crawley supposedly wants out of her Bachelorette contract because she’s in love with Dale Moss

Clare Crawley waited for months to start filming her season of The Bachelorette, which is currently filming in La Quinta, California.

Production has been very careful to take precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now, they’re facing a completely unexpected problem.

According to a new report, Clare doesn’t want to film The Bachelorette anymore. Less than 2 weeks into the journey, she’s ready to pull the plug on the entire thing.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Apparently, she has already found love.

Clare Crawley supposedly wants out of her contract

If sources are to be believed, producers are currently scrambling to figure out what to do.

A source told Life and Style Magazine that Clare wants out of her contract because she has “already fallen in love” with contestant Dale Moss.

The source revealed that producers were “blindsided” because she “refused to come out of her room” amid filming. Apparently, she didn’t want to continue filming because she already had a clear favorite.

“Producers are scrambling to figure out what to do,” the source shared, adding, “They are frantic trying to pick up the pieces without having to start over completely.”

Reality Steve even chimed in with his thoughts on the predicament. “She signed a contract for the show,” he wrote in response to the story. “You can’t just quit in the middle of it. If that were the case, PLENTY of other former leads would’ve done that once they knew who wanted early on. So dumb.”

So, are these rumors true? Does Clare want out of her contract so she can date Dale Moss?

Clare Crawley gave her first impression rose away this week

Fans already know that Dale was an early favorite. As we reported yesterday, Clare has already given out her first impression rose, and it went to Dale.

But given Clare’s past with The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise, she seems like someone who would want to give the process a fair chance.

Since the show is being filmed at a resort, it’s hard to determine what exactly is happening, as Clare isn’t out on dates in public. But many people are still supporting Clare and hoping she will rock her role as The Bachelorette.

Matt James, who was supposed to compete on Clare’s season of The Bachelorette, was pulled because he was offered the role of the next Bachelor for the 2021 season. However, he still wants to show his support for Clare and has said that he will watch her season of the show.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.