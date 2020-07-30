The Bachelorette Spoilers: Clare Crawley has given out her first impression rose

Clare Crawley is finally filming her season of The Bachelorette.

The former Bachelor star quarantined at the La Quinta Resort in California with the cast and crew for her upcoming season.

Now, filming has begun and Clare has met her suitors.

While spoilers were going to be tricky because everything is filmed at a resort that’s closed off from the public, we are still learning a bit about what is going on behind the gates.

And now, we can confirm that someone has impressed Clare.

Clare Crawley has given out her first impression rose

The news about Clare giving out her first impression rose came via Reality Steve, who shared the news yesterday. He revealed that Dale Moss has received the first impression rose.

Apparently, his social media activity had thrown people off, thinking he wasn’t going to be on the show. Even Steve revealed that Dale was on the show and that his social media may have meant to throw people off.

Dale is 31 years old and lives in New York. He is from Brandon, South Dakota.

Clare started filming her season of The Bachelorette prior to the shutdown, as she was spotted in Sacramento with her ex-fiance from Bachelor Winter Games. Benoit has said nothing but positive things about Clare.

Then, about two weeks ago, Clare was spotted filming her introduction package to her season of the show at the La Quinta Resort, where the season will take place.

At the time, she hadn’t met her suitors yet. Everyone was wearing a mask except for Clare.

Clare Crawley’s suitors are speaking out about them not appearing on The Bachelorette

Since quarantine ended, several of Clare’s suitors have come out and revealed that they are no longer on the show. While one guy tested positive with COVID-19, another said that he wanted to be there for his children as they started football season.

Some guys still don’t know why they weren’t chosen to be on the show.

Earlier this week, some of Clare’s former contestants got together for a Zoom meeting, telling fans that not being picked for the show wasn’t going to stop them from being friends. No word on whether they will continue to meet up as The Bachelorette starts airing later this fall.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.