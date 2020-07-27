Clare Crawley’s booted guys from The Bachelorette have virtual get-together

Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette has begun filming in La Quinta, California.

When the season started production, she had over 40 men that were ready to fight for her attention and love. Naturally, that group of guys was cut down to the usual 30 or so guys.

Due to COVID-19, Clare plus the cast and crew had to undergo COVID-19 testing to ensure everyone was negative prior to filming.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Those test results have caused some guys to get cut and others may just have withdrawn themselves.

For some of the contestants, we may never know why they were sent home so soon.

Clare Crawley’s guys decided to hang out after The Bachelorette

However, that doesn’t mean that they can’t hang out. In fact, that’s exactly what happened this week.

The Instagram account @bachelornation.scoop shared a post on the social network that revealed that eight of the guys from Clare’s season hung out virtually on Zoom.

As noted on the post, not being part of the Bachelor Nation wasn’t going to keep them from meeting up and getting to know one another. Due to locations and COVID-19, the hang-out happened via Zoom.

Clare Crawley has started filming The Bachelorette

As for Clare, she may never know that her former contestants decided to meet up and hang out. She’s currently at the La Quinta Resort in California, where she’s filming the new season. Clare started filming The Bachelorette in mid-July, as the footage was leaked from the resort in La Quinta, California.

At the time, she was filming an introduction package for the season. Since then, the test results have come back from the contestants and it appears that the season is underway.

Prior to the shutdown, Clare had filmed a scene with her ex-fiance Benoit from Bachelor Winter Games. He has shown nothing but support for her as the next Bachelorette on ABC. After these scenes, production shut down as Clare was set to meet her suitors.

One of the guys who had been chosen to be on The Bachelorette tested positive for COVID-19. Alex Brusiloff shared the news on his Instagram and made his account public again.

A couple of other contestants revealed they had voluntarily dropped out of the show due to other obligations.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.