One of Clare Crawley’s contestants on The Bachelorette has tested positive for COVID-19

Clare Crawley is ready to find love. She’s currently staying at the La Quinta Resort in California, where she’s quarantining before production fully begins on her season.

She was spotted this week with five crew members apparently filming her introduction for the new season.

Even though she’s staying at the same resort as her suitors, she hasn’t met them yet.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

They are all in quarantine after being tested for coronavirus. However, one of her suitors won’t be competing on the show- he was sent home after a positive COVID-19 test.

Clare Crawley has lost Alex Brusiloff on The Bachelorette

Contestant Alex Brusiloff broke the news live on his Instagram Stories. As it turns out, he got his phone back and his profile was public again.

He captioned the story “COVID-2 Alex -0.” In other words, he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and won’t be competing on The Bachelor.

While Alex himself didn’t mention anything about The Bachelorette, the Instagram account @bachelornation.scoop revealed that he won’t be competing on the show because of his positive test.

Read More What does Tyler from The Bachelorette do for a living?

Alex didn’t offer any further information on his Instagram account to explain what happened.

The season has over 40 contestants who are still being tested and quarantined

Even though Alex has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be competing on The Bachelorette, Clare still has plenty of guys ready to compete for her attention.

Right now, there are 41 guys remaining after Alex’s departure. Usually, about 30 guys will compete on the first night, but almost half will go home in the first two episodes.

ABC producers added more guys to the mix because of the pandemic, as they assumed that some of them would have to leave over their test results. At the moment, fans don’t know the final selection of guys.

Alex isn’t the only man who has revealed his reason for not being on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Bret Engemann broke his silence this week, revealing he would not return to film The Bachelorette after the shutdown.

He never went to the resort in La Quinta, apparently because of the change in schedule. His sons’ football games conflicted with the production schedule, and Bret wasn’t willing to miss out on the games because of the show.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.