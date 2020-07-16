Clare Crawley stuns in new footage as she starts filming The Bachelorette

Clare Crawley has waited for months for her chance to film The Bachelorette.

Her role as the next Bachelorette was announced earlier this spring on Good Morning America, and she was set to meet her suitors on the day that production was shut down due to the pandemic.

She never got to meet her men and only managed to squeeze in a single scene.

Prior to the shutdown, Clare was spotted filming a scene with her ex-fiance Benoit in Sacramento, where they both live.

They got engaged after The Bachelor Winter Games but ended their relationship shortly after.

Clare Crawley has started filming The Bachelorette again

Clare’s time has come and she is back in front of the cameras. She’s currently staying at the La Quinta Resort in California, where she’s been in quarantine.

She’s there along with her suitors and the Bachelorette crew members.

In footage and photos published by Daily Mail, Clare is seen in what appears to be a backyard. She runs towards a camera, filming what could be her intro package to the season.

She was there with five other crew members, all of whom were wearing masks.

Clare looked stunning and happy, sporting a white tank top with buttons down the middle. She also wore light yellow shorts with buttons down the front and a few bracelets.

Clare Crawley has a new set of men on The Bachelorette

We don’t know all the details about this new way The Bachelorette will film and evolve during the season, as they won’t be able to travel internationally. It’s also possible that they won’t be able to do hometown dates.

But ABC is still moving ahead with the season with a few additional contestants. It was revealed yesterday that there are 42 men competing for Clare’s attention, and they are all currently in quarantine at the La Quinta Resort in California.

Matt James and JP Caruso, both friends of Tyler Cameron, are both out.

Bret Engemann spoke out about his decision not to return to The Bachelorette. He revealed that his sons were returning to their football team, and since he’s their coach, he would miss the first couple of games. For him, his children were more important to him than him finding love with Clare.

He was the first man other than Matt James to speak out about why he’s not returning to The Bachelorette.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.