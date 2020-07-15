Clare Crawley cast updates: Here’s who may compete on The Bachelorette

Clare Crawley is gearing up for her season of The Bachelorette.

Due to COVID-19, her season had been delayed as production was shut down. However, some of the guys were willing to come back even after the season was postponed.

Now, Clare and her contestants are in quarantine and it sounds like Reality Steve has been busy figuring out who is there with her.

This morning, he published the name, ages, and locations of 40 men who will be trying to get on The Bachelorette.

Of course, some of these guys won’t make it and this could come down to whether they test positive or negative when they undergo a second COVID-19 test.

Clare Crawley has 40 men right now but some may be eliminated

Even though Clare may have been interested in meeting all 40 guys to keep her options open, producers may cut some of them for her before the season starts filming. Usually, a season starts out with about 30 guys.

Without further ado, here are the 40 men who are currently in quarantine and ready to compete on The Bachelorette, according to Reality Steve. To see them all, use the image scroll arrow on the Instagram post. There are 10 guys per post.

Some of the guys are in their late 20s, which some fans believe is way too young for Clare. However, she has expressed a desire to meet younger men.

Some of the guys are in their 30s, which may be more suitable for Clare as she just turned 39 in March. She was supposed to celebrate her birthday as she was filming the show.

There are even some guys who are in their late 30s and early 40s, giving her some options.

There are even some guys who are in their late 30s and early 40s, giving her some options.

Reality Steve revealed that he had three more to find, as he couldn’t quite locate all the information at the time of this reporting.

It was back in late March that we reported that Clare could see a brand new mix of guys after fans complained that the men producers had picked for her were way too young. Even though Clare had expressed a desire in dating a younger man, some of them were young enough to be her sons.

If you previously had a favorite and can’t locate him, Reality Steve made a list of the men who will not be returning. Two of them, Matt James and JP Caruso, are friends with Tyler Cameron from Hannah Brown’s season.

Clare Crawley is getting a mixed bag of men

It sounds like ABC listened to viewers’ complaints that started coming in back in March when the guys were announced. It wasn’t so much the selection of guys for a Bachelor season, but more for Clare specifically.

Many believed that the guys were too young. Now, in this new selection, there are older guys. He revealed that 26 of her 42 men are now over 30, which is a much better selection for her. As Reality Steve reports, the oldest one is 40 years old. The youngest is 25, which is 14 years younger than Clare.

ABC had also been criticized for not adding more diversity to the show. Soon after the criticism, ABC announced that Matt James would become the next Bachelor, the first African American male lead in the show’s 40 seasons. Rachel Lindsay is the only other African American person to lead the show as The Bachelorette.

And Reality Steve took notice, as he shared that 6 of the 17 people that were asked back were not white. In other words, 16 of the 42 people who are returning for COVID-19 testing and quarantine are not white. By all appearances, it sounds like they are making an effort to mix it up.

Last week, we reported that Clare and the guys had arrived at the resort in La Quinta, California, where they would be undergoing testing for COVID-19. After being tested, they would go into quarantine, where they would stay to ensure they didn’t have the virus. Only after passing the tests would they be able to stay at the resort and film.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.