Clare Crawley’s guys are arriving in Palm Springs this week for quarantine, no new applicants allowed

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley has waited a few months to start filming her season of the show. She was announced as the next Bachelorette right before the country shut down.

She managed to film a single scene in Sacramento, where she met up with her former fiance Benoit, whom she met on the Bachelor spin-off show The Bachelor Winter Games.

Benoit said that he was thrilled for her and he was convinced she would have a great time.

COVID-19 then hit, so production was halted for months. Fortunately for Clare, producers have come up with a solution.

Clare’s suitors are headed to California this week to quarantine

ABC has found a way to make Clare’s season happen despite the pandemic.

The network announced recently that the only way to safely film the show is to test everyone participating and keep them quarantined for two weeks prior to filming.

According to Reality Steve, all of the contestants will head to Palm Springs this week and will be quarantined. If the rumors are correct, then Clare will meet her suitors in about 2 or 3 weeks.

However, Reality Steve also noted that fans should not rush to apply to Clare’s season. Despite a commercial that aired during The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever encouraging people to apply, the show isn’t taking new cast members. At this point, the casting is complete and no new contestants will get to join.

When Clare’s contestants were first announced, many criticized ABC for picking guys who were way too young for her. In fact, one guy was 16 years younger than her, making him young enough to be her son.

Back in late April, Chris Harrison revealed that ABC producers were slowly returning to work. It’s possible that they were casting new guys at the time.

Clare Crawley has previously faced a backlash over her Twitter activity

During the quarantine, Clare revealed that some of the guys who had been announced for her season were using Cameo and other platforms for attention. While she didn’t mention names, fans were quick to point out Matt James, who had used Cameo to raise money for his charity.

Fans were furious with Clare for pointing fingers, saying that people were allowed to have lives outside of her Bachelorette season. She later clarified that she was talking about multiple men, not just Matt.

As fans now know, Matt James was removed from Clare’s season of The Bachelorette when it was announced that he would star as the next Bachelor for the upcoming 2021 season, which is set to premiere in January.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.