The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley clarifies her earlier statements on Twitter after huge backlash

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley hasn’t even started filming her season of the show yet, but she’s already making headlines for her behavior.

This weekend, some fans slammed Clare for making assumptions about some of the guys picked for her season.

As fans may recall, ABC revealed all of her guys before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

As a result, Clare could research and scoop out the men scheduled to fight for her if her season was filming right now.

It appears she was doing some digging as she made some comments on Twitter. She said if guys chosen for The Bachelorette were doing Cameos and interviews before ever appearing on The Bachelorette, they were in it for the wrong reasons.

Needless to say, she faced backlash, and she clarified her statement.

Clare Crawley defends her tweets about guys not being on The Bachelorette for the right reasons

On Twitter, Clare responded to Olivia Caridi about her initial tweets, revealing that she was talking about multiple men.

Fans were quick to pinpoint Matt James, a friend of Tyler Cameron who uses Cameo and the media to get attention for his charity work.

Clare also revealed it was a general thought she was having in the middle of the real crisis the world is currently facing.

You weren’t supposed to deduce babe, it was about MULTIPLE men and a general thought I was having while we sit here in a real life crisis where someone’s (everyone’s) time + sincerity hold so much weight and value. 🤷🏼‍♀️🥰 — Clare Crawley (@Clare_Crawley) April 26, 2020

Her clarifying tweet came a day after her original tweets, where she slammed the guys for using the platform to gain personal attention.

If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season… you are in it for the wrong reasons… #dontwasteyourtime — Clare Crawley (@Clare_Crawley) April 25, 2020

She later tried to clarify the situation, revealing that the guys should respect the opportunity they had been given.

Respect the opportunity you’ve been given. Respect the rules. Respect me. @BacheloretteABC ❤️ — Clare Crawley (@Clare_Crawley) April 25, 2020

She never clarified who she was talking about.

Clare Crawley faced backlash for her decisions

Just hours after her tweets, Bachelor fans responded to her, telling her that Matt James didn’t need her to have a platform. She faced a huge backlash over her tweets, and people were taking Matt’s side over hers.

Matt, who has a charity called ABC Food Tours and is a friend of Tyler Cameron, has used Cameos and interviews to promote his charity.

Plus, he’s done interviews to speak out about Tyler’s relationship with Hannah. The only thing he has said about Clare is that he’s excited to meet her and start The Bachelorette journey.

Her season has been postponed due to coronavirus. While ABC is determined to give her a shot at love, they have no date as to when production will resume.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.