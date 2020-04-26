Clare Crawley supposedly slams Matt James prior to The Bachelorette without doing her research

There’s drama brewing in The Bachelor world even though there’s currently no Bachelorette show in production.

Yesterday, Clare Crawley decided to tweet something, calling out someone who had originally been cast for her season.

While some people had no idea who she was talking about, many fans were quick to discover that she could be talking about Matt James.

For those who are unaware, Matt is Tyler Cameron’s best friend. They are currently in quarantine together.

And he could have gotten a spot on The Bachelorette because of Tyler’s connection to production.

Clare Crawley seemingly called out Matt James on Twitter

On Twitter, Clare was very specific in her shade, sharing that if someone is already doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before the person was even on The Bachelorette, then the person was in it for the wrong reasons.

If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season… you are in it for the wrong reasons… #dontwasteyourtime — Clare Crawley (@Clare_Crawley) April 25, 2020

She later wrote that the person should respect the opportunity that he had been given and respect the rules. She concluded the tweet, asking the person to respect her.

Respect the opportunity you’ve been given. Respect the rules. Respect me. @BacheloretteABC ❤️ — Clare Crawley (@Clare_Crawley) April 25, 2020

To provide some context, Matt runs a charity called ABC Food Tours. He’s also best friend with Tyler, one of the more popular men to come from The Bachelorette franchise. During this quarantine, he’s been part of The Quarantine Crew on Tik Tok and even hung out with Hannah Brown.

Hannah and Tyler’s friendship has been a hot topic over the past couple of months and Matt has chimed in with his thoughts about their romance. Matt even did an interview where he talked about how Tyler and Hannah would soon be reunited.

In other words, he’s not doing Cameos because he’s on The Bachelorette and wants to find fame through Clare. He’s doing them because he has a charity to promote and because he just happens to be quarantined with the most eligible bachelor from the Bachelor world right now.

Clare Crawley faces backlash for her tweets

Needless to say, it didn’t take long for fans to lash out at Clare for the tweets. She clearly hadn’t done her research about Matt. If she had, she would be supporting his desire to help feed those who are in need of food.

On Twitter, fans thought it was laughable to think that Matt had a platform because of Clare. To put things in perspective, Matt is verified on Instagram and has 183K followers. Clare is also verified and has 598K followers.

Matt doesn’t need you to be famous or have a fan base. Lol. We all Stan Matt. But this honey, made us not Stan you! — Taylor Sweeten (@tay_tom27) April 25, 2020

Lol I knew who Matt James was before I knew who Clare was, so it’s pretty funny she thinks he has a following bc of her. https://t.co/8TJQttO0H7 — Emily Whitlow (@EmilymWhitlow) April 25, 2020

Gurl. If this ab Matt James. U aren’t GIVING him a platform. He HAS one, just like YOU DID. Why would you tell him not to use it to help poor kids? Check ur ego girl. It’s not all ab u. We’ve loved him b4 u & we’ll love him even if you don’t air! pic.twitter.com/NFVibQ4fhj — Jodette21 (@naplesjo76) April 25, 2020

@bachesleuthers on Instagram also added that grace should apply to the situation. Clare should be more understanding of the situation. Someone can have a charity and still look for love on a dating show.

It didn’t take long for @bachesleuthers to notice that Clare had unfollowed Tyler on Instagram. Again, fans came his defense, questioning Clare about what was wrong with her to make such harsh decisions.

As the account pointed out, Clare had been following him when she tweeted about Matt earlier. Right now, Crawley could be requesting production to leave Matt out of The Bachelorette once production begins, because she’s convinced he’s in it for the wrong reasons.

Clare is already reflecting on her previous attempt to find love, sharing that she doesn’t want a man who is in it for the wrong reasons. She kept her finale dress to remind her of a powerful moment she experienced as she dumped Juan Pablo Galavis.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.