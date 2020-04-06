Clare Crawley kept her dress from The Bachelor finale for all the right reasons

Clare Crawley was supposed to be busy filming The Bachelorette these days, but the coronavirus has postponed her season of the show on ABC.

Like everyone else, Clare is doing what she can to stay busy in her home while she’s self-isolating.

And that includes cleaning out her closet and taking a walk down memory lane.

On Instagram this weekend, Clare revealed that she kept the dress she wore during the finale of The Bachelor.

This dress is the one that she wore when Juan Pablo Galavis was about to dump her, and Clare stepped in, making the moment about her self-respect and confidence.

Clare Crawley made waves when she told off Juan Pablo

Many viewers would probably wonder why she decided to keep the dress that she was essentially dumped in.

But for Clare, the dress represents a lot more than Juan Pablo.

On Instagram, she revealed that the dress is broken to the point where she can’t wear it because she ripped it off the moment she got into the car.

Even though she can’t wear the dress, Clare kept it because it represents one of the most empowering moments of her life.

Clare Crawley reflects on the most empowering moment of her life

She wore the dress during a time where she thought she was getting engaged. But she quickly learned that he had been telling her everything she wanted to hear and that he was actually dumping her.

On Instagram, she also shared that the beadwork on the dress was handmade by someone named Cary.

During the finale, Clare revealed that she lost all respect for Juan Pablo because she thought she knew what kind of man he was.

She then revealed that she would never want him to be the father of her children because he was setting a bad example.

That is, of course, a dig at Juan Pablo, as he proudly revealed that he was a father to his daughter Camila Galavis throughout filming The Bachelor.

Relive the moment below.

That empowerment continues to this day, as Clare recently set Juan Pablo in his place after he said that he would probably watch Clare’s season of The Bachelorette because it would be interesting to see her on the show.

He made the interesting comment after saying that the young guys picked for Clare would make it seem like kids hitting on her.

Clare replied back, saying that despite him being older than most of the cast, he still struggled to practice compassion and kindness.

As of right now, Clare’s season of The Bachelorette could see a brand new set of guys once the new season starts filming.

Her season had been criticized because the guys who had been announced were too young for Clare, with one of the guys being so young he could be her son.

The Bachelorette is currently postponed due to coronavirus.