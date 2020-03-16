Bachelorette star Clare Crawley puts Juan Pablo in his place after he tweets about her new role

It has been a few weeks since Clare Crawley was announced as the next Bachelorette.

While many fans had positive reactions to her becoming the next Bachelorette as age has been an issue within the franchise, there is one person who had something interesting to say.

And that person is former Bachelor star Juan Pablo Galavis.

The recap, Clare made it to the final two during his season of the show, but he dumped her as she stood there, expecting a proposal.

She stood up for herself, calling him a disgrace. Needless to say, the two did not end on good terms.

Clare Crawley fights back after Juan Pablo calls her season ‘interesting’

When he wrote about her new role on The Bachelorette, Clare fought back with class and dignity.

It all started with Juan Pablo calling the guys for Clare interesting. He revealed that it would be interesting to see kids hitting on Clare, as she’s in her late 30s while her guys are in the mid-20s. He added that this could be the third season that he would watch.

That’s when Clare replied to him, reminding him that he was older than 99% of them and he still couldn’t practise compassion and kindness.

Hey, ALL I want is for you to FIND love, you taking it the WRONG way Clare… — Juan Pablo Galavis™ (@JuanPaGalavis) March 14, 2020

He replied back that he just wanted her to find love and that she was taking it the wrong way.

Chris Harrison even chimed in, revealing that Clare just proved why they had chosen her as The Bachelorette. He explained that she was playing chess while everyone else was playing checkers.

And this is why she’s our #Bachelorette She’s playing chess while the rest play checkers https://t.co/3dxc251QZj — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) March 15, 2020

Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette has been postponed

Even though Clare was announced as the next Bachelorette, production has been shut down for now.

ABC released a statement last week, revealing that The Bachelorette production had been halted because of coronavirus fears. The network didn’t provide a possible date as to when production would start again, but we can expect at least two or three weeks with no filming.

Clare has already filmed a couple of scenes for The Bachelorette, as she was spotted with her ex-fiance Benoit in Sacramento. He appears to be her biggest supporter and he doesn’t want this to end up bad for her. Instead, he appears to be behind her 100 percent of the time.

The two met on The Bachelor: Winter Games, where they got engaged. However, months later, they decided to call it quits.

The Bachelorette is set to return this spring.