Clare Crawley spotted filming The Bachelorette with someone who looks like her ex-fiancé

The new Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is already in front of the cameras for her Bachelorette journey.

Clare, who was announced as the new Bachelorette just one week ago, is already gearing up to meet the men that will play a part in her journey on the show.

Crawley, who already got engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard on a Bachelor show, is ready to find love once again.

But what is interesting about this fact is that he appears to be filming with her.

Clare Crawley caught filming in Sacramento

Clare was spotted at a cafe in Sacramento, California with a film crew.

But based on a photo shared on Reddit, she wasn’t alone. A man who looked a lot like Benoit was sitting across from her at the cafe. She’s seen laughing and having fun.

Now, this could come across as Benoit wanting to fight for her or even warn her about the guys she will meet. However, since they are both in Sacramento, the two could have met up so he could tell her that he cheers her on.

On Instagram, he has already said that he’s so happy for her and that she’ll be an amazing Bachelorette. Just because their engagement didn’t work out doesn’t mean he isn’t happy for her.

Clare Crawley wants to give the show one more chance to find love

It has been a little over a week since Clare was announced as The Bachelorette for the 2020 season. She is a familiar face in the Bachelor world, as she competed and almost got engaged on The Bachelor to Juan Pablo Galavis.

After she was dumped on the finale, she went on Bachelor In Paradise twice to find love. When that didn’t work, she announced her retirement from reality television. And yet, it didn’t take long for her to return to The Bachelor Winter Games, where she found love with Benoit.

Even though Clare hinted that she was done with reality television in order to find love, it appears she has changed her mind completely.

After Clare was announced as the 2020 Bachelorette, fans shared their opinions on Twitter. The reactions were split. While some enjoyed seeing someone older take the lead on the show, others thought she had already been given several chances to find love.

The Bachelorette is expected to premiere in May 2020.

