Bret Engemann explains why he’s no longer on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette

Bret Engemann was one of the guys who had been announced for Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette.

But as Monsters & Critics reported this week, a good handful of those guys have been removed from the show as producers began recasting.

The recasting came after a cry from fans, who wanted Clare to have older guys to choose from.

During the shutdown, Clare turned 39 years old and the majority of her guys were in their early to mid-20s and some of them were young enough to be her son.

But not everyone got a call saying they had been cut. Some of the guys chose to bow out.

Bret Engemann reveals his kids come first

Bret is one of the guys who chose to leave the show because the timing just wasn’t right. If the show had continued to film as it was supposed to, it would have worked out great for him.

But with the new schedule, things just didn’t work out.

And he is now revealing why he chose to leave The Bachelorette.

“I couldn’t make it happen with the delayed timing. My sons needed me to help coach during football season and I would have missed the first few games if I went on the show,” Bret revealed on Instagram. “Just bad timing for me.”

There is something very admirable about Bret giving up his chance at finding love to be there for his sons who are counting on him to be there as their coach for football.

Bret Engemann is one of the first guys to speak out

Bret is one of the first guys to speak out about not being on The Bachelorette anymore. He wasn’t booted from the show because of his age. He’s 42 years old and was one of the only guys to be above 40 when ABC announced the first line-up of guys.

But ABC is busy filling up the available slots. Clare has at least 10 new guys joining her, who have not been announced just yet.

The contestants are currently in quarantine at the La Quinta Resort after being tested for COVID-19. If they are positive, they will be asked to leave the resort and won’t be on the show. If they are tested and come back negative, they may have a shot at love with Clare.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.