The Bachelorette will film at luxury hotel: What to know about the La Quinta Resort

Clare Crawley will begin filming the brand new season of The Bachelorette soon, as she’s currently in quarantine.

She’s quarantining, alongside other cast members and crew members, at the lavish La Quinta Resort in California, where the season will be filmed.

Due to COVID-19, the show had to make some changes to the way things usually go, including dropping all travels and outside interaction.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

That’s why they are now filming the show at La Quinta Resort in California.

We decided to explore the resort to see where The Bachelorette cast is quarantining and guess what kind of things Clare could be doing with the guys.

The Bachelorette will film across 1,400 acres

The La Quinta Resort is spread out over 1,400 acres. It’s located just over 160 miles from the original Bachelor mansion, so the views are different, setting a whole new scene for finding love.

Some of the rooms have mountain views and include a fireplace and a private yard and patio.

Because of the amazing views, it only makes sense to have a golf course right on the premises. Don’t be surprised if you see one or more dates that include one of the guys teaching Clare how to play golf.

But the resort doesn’t have just one golf course – it has five.

The resort also boasts spa services, yoga classes, tennis, fitness centers, rental bikes and hiking. In other words, just because they are quarantined doesn’t mean that all the dates have been indoors.

In fact, hiking around the mountains while keeping a social distance to others could be a possibility.

Don’t forget about those pools, hot tubs, tennis courts and seven restaurants that are also on location. Out of the restaurants, you can get all kinds of experiences, including casual dining, fine dining, and some quick grab and go.

The Bachelorette cast and crew are currently in quarantine

Filming is supposed to start up again in just a week or so. Everyone involved with the show is currently in quarantine in California on location after being tested for COVID-19. If one person tests positive, they will not be able to film the show.

This weekend, Clare was spotted at the resort where she’ll be quarantining. She was seen outside in a bikini, relaxing and possibly getting ready for the upcoming experience.

Back in March, ABC announced her guys. We already know that a couple of those guys have been removed from the process, including Matt James. Clare has received at least 10 new guys, who are currently in quarantine. If they test negative, it’s possible they will all get a chance at love with Clare.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.