Clare Crawley spotted at the Bachelorette resort as she enters quarantine

Clare Crawley was spotted at the La Quinta Resort last week, where filming will take place on The Bachelorette.

Despite filming a few scenes in March before the shutdown, Clare waited patiently for COVID-19 to ease so she could return to filming.

The Bachelorette is one of the first shows to resume production because they could test everyone, and keep all crew and contestants in quarantine, safe from the outside world.

Even though producers wanted to keep the location a secret, everyone seems to know where Clare is filming the show. It didn’t take long for photos of Clare to surface.

It turns out she’s taking quarantine seriously, as she’s enjoying her new home.

Clare Crawley was spotted at the Bachelorette location last week

The location was initially believed to be in Palm Springs, but it has now been confirmed in La Quinta, California.

Photos surfaced of the location, Clare’s new house, and Clare in a bikini relaxing.

Reality Steve shared the photos on Twitter, where fans could leave comments. It’s uncertain whether she has access to her phone and knows her location has been spotted.

Last week, Clare shared a post about her journey to find love, revealing she had been broken by love. Fans watched her get excited about Juan Pablo Galavis and how heartbroken she was when she learned she would not be his chosen one.

She later competed on Bachelor In Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games, where she ended up engaged to Benoit Beausejour-Savard. The two called it quits, but have nothing but respect for one another.

Clare Crawley is set to meet a brand new set of guys

Clare is set to meet a brand new set of guys when filming begins. Right now, producers are following strict guidelines when it comes to keeping everyone safe.

Clare, who arrived at the location last week, was set to be tested for COVID-19 and then put in isolation. The guys also arrived last week and were required to do the mandatory COVID-19 test.

They are all in isolation as they await their test results. Upon completion of the quarantine, they may be tested again, in case they were asymptomatic.

If the test is negative, they may be asked to film the show. If positive, they could be sent home.

Despite advertisements asking guys to apply for Clare’s season, no new applicants are set to join her season at this time.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.