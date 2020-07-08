Clare Crawley shares powerful message about her journey with love: ‘You were broken’

Clare Crawley is expected to start filming The Bachelorette over the next couple of weeks.

ABC is one of the first television networks to resume production, as they worked out a way to do so safely.

Because it’s a dating show with a limited cast, ABC can isolate the contestants and crew and test them all to ensure that no one has COVID-19.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

The production has been somewhat quiet about what’s going on, but Clare revealed that she hasn’t left for filming just yet.

She may enter quarantine before filming begins in order to ensure everyone’s safety.

Clare Crawley shares a powerful message for herself ahead of The Bachelorette

This week, Clare posted an Instagram image with a long caption. The caption is a quote, but it captures nicely what Clare has experienced over the past few years in her love life. She has been on The Bachelor, Bachelor In Paradise, and Bachelor Winter Games.

Despite finding love with Benoit and getting engaged, the relationship didn’t last.

“Dear self- I want to thank you. You walked on so many difficult journeys these past few years. You fought battles- with those who love you, and with those whom you love. You were let down time and time again, but you didn’t let it shatter your faith in relationships, in love. You’ve had to prove your worth to those unworthy and you were broken – more than words can explain but you have been reborn,” Clare wrote on Instagram.

“You found your true self and changed the meaning of your life – turning it into something beautiful, into something worth living! So, I want to say that I’m proud of you. I know how hard it has been. I cannot thank you enough for taking care of me. I promise that I will continue to take care of you too. Just keeping strong. For me. Keep going. Keep on fighting. You know you can do this,” Clare said.

Clare also mentions that she’s proud of herself for everything she has been through, including the fact that she keeps on fighting for what she wants.

The men from her season are expected to arrive in Palm Springs this week to start their mandatory two-week quarantine prior to filming.

Clare Crawley previously faced backlash during her quarantine over Bachelorette tweets

When Clare was announced as the next Bachelorette, ABC was proud and thrilled to finally give her a chance. Fans didn’t want someone from Peter Weber’s season to compete as the next Bachelorette.

During the quarantine, Clare did manage to get herself in trouble on Twitter. She tweeted that she didn’t want her selection of guys to use Cameo or do interviews about the Bachelorette platform, thinking they were famous.

At the time, fans thought she was making a dig at Matt James, who had used the Cameo platform before becoming a contestant on The Bachelorette. He was using it to raise money for his charity.

Cameo spoke out in support of Matt James, revealing he had their support during this time.

He has since been named the next Bachelor for the 2021 season.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.