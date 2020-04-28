Matt James has the full support of Cameo after Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette drama

Matt James has been announced as a contestant on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Matt is known by Bachelor Nation as Tyler Cameron’s best friend. He may have been given a chance on The Bachelorette because Tyler nominated, showing how much he wants his friend to find love.

Since The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus, Clare Crawley has been researching the men picked for her — or, at least her tweets appear to reveal she has been doing this.

Over the weekend, she slammed those guys picked for her who used Cameo to raise money and the Bachelorette platform to gain attention.

Her tweets did not age well.

Matt James has the full support of Cameo

It has been a few days since things exploded and now, Cameo is weighing into the whole situation. As it turns out, Cameo is in full support of James’ work, as he uses the platform to raise money for charity.

Cameo released a statement saying that Matt is definitely using their services for the right reasons and so Cameo would definitely give Matt a rose. To highlight the correct situation, Cameo used the hashtag #CameosForCharity.

Matt has been hanging out with Tyler and Hannah B during quarantine, using this time and their fame to bring attention to his charity, ABC Tours.

However, Clare apparently doesn’t see it the same way. She thought that he was using Cameo to get attention simply for being a Bachelorette contestant.

It does happen that people use the platform to promote their own causes and businesses, but Clare may have jumped the gun on this one.

Matt James was fiercely defended by Bachelorette fans

She later clarified that she was referring to multiple guys who were doing this, but she never provided any names. When her tweets first surfaced, Clare was slammed for her tweets without doing her research.

Several people tweeted directly at Clare, revealing that Matt didn’t need her name or The Bachelorette platform to make a name for himself. His name and his charity are already well-known in The Bachelor world thanks to his Instagram time with Tyler during his time in quarantine and his contributions to The Quarantine Crew’s Tik Tok account.

Matt hasn’t directly addressed Clare, but before the scandal broke, he revealed that he looked forward to meeting Clare and exploring the chance for a romance with her.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.