Clare Crawley has 10 new guys joining The Bachelorette and we will know them soon

Clare Crawley prepares to film the new season of The Bachelorette soon, but she’s not meeting all the guys initially scheduled. In fact, Clare will meet brand new guys handpicked for her.

Reality Steve announced last week that he already has a few names of guys that will not return to the show.

He revealed that he didn’t know the reasons for the cuts, and shared he had no desire to dig into that information unless it was relevant to Clare’s season.

Clare Crawley has new guys joining her season

While some of Clare’s guys are out, new ones are in. Reality Steve explained on Twitter he was starting to do bios on them. However, at this point, he doesn’t know who is staying.

As previously announced, The Bachelorette is one of the first productions to start up after COVID-19.

That means they have to follow strict guidelines, and they have to keep contestants and crew quarantined before filming.

Reality Steve revealed he doesn’t know who will pass or fail the COVID-19 tests, and thus, he doesn’t know the full cast just yet.

But Steve also brought up an interesting point — about the men’s ages. The new guys are older.

The producers listened to concerns that Clare had gotten younger men cast in the first round, so they made an effort to find older guys.

Production was set to begin in March, with a premiere date in May. However, production stopped due to the quick spread of COVID-19.

Now, production is back on, and Clare’s guys arrived in La Quinta last week for the mandatory quarantine period.

Clare Crawley likes younger men, but fans wanted older guys for her

Even though Clare had initially stated that she wanted younger men and that was her type, some of her guys were young enough to be her sons.

Fans complained about not seeing guys that were perfect for her as she turned 39 earlier this spring.

ABC producers made an effort to cast older guys, which means that Clare will get a nice mixture of men her age and those who are younger.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.