Some of Clare Crawley’s men were asked back to The Bachelorette 2 weeks into filming, hinting of trouble on set

Clare Crawley has finally started filming her season of The Bachelorette, but there have already been some hiccups.

Production has yet to confirm anything, but we are learning some of the 42 guys initially picked for her season were asked to come back despite being sent home.

This news comes less than 24 hours after an explosive claim revealed that Clare wants out of her Bachelorette contract because she feels she has already found love.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

While we don’t know all the details yet, we know some of Clare’s guys might not be right for the show.

Clare Crawley may have some trouble with her guys as more have been asked back to film

A source dished details to US Weekly that Reality Steve confirmed.

The details reveal producers reached out to some guys who were selected for the show but didn’t make the final cut. It’s uncertain whether these guys left because of positive COVID-19 tests.

“Last weekend, producers reached out to backup Bachelorette contestants who had been vetted for Clare’s season but were ultimately not cast to film at La Quinta [Resort],” an insider told US Weekly.

Read More Clare Crawley officially revealed as the new Bachelorette for Season 16: See her debut on GMA

“When producers reached back out, out of the blue, it was very apparent that something had happened with production.”

The source adds that “obviously” something isn’t going as planned if production is “calling backup contestants and asking them to come to La Quinta within 24 hours.”

When Reality Steve confirmed the news on his social media, he added none of the guys asked back have accepted the offer.

It’s uncertain whether that means more quarantine and COVID-19 testing if they decide to come back after two weeks outside of the otherwise closed-off resort.

Clare is known for being outspoken and strong, so maybe she’s quick in sending guys home where she doesn’t feel a connection.

Clare Crawley admits to Googling contestants and has supposedly fallen in love already

Perhaps Clare is sending them home because of what she knows about them. Unlike previous seasons, Clare knew who the guys were before filming as the announcements came before the COVID-19 shutdown.

She admitted to scoping some of them out before filming.

“Obviously [I googled them]. What woman wouldn’t, are you kidding me?” she teased on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “I will say this. At first, I really didn’t. I really did not and it was because, I don’t know. I just kind of felt like I want to get to know them and regardless.

“But there are some things where you can kind of tell people’s lifestyles from their Instagram stories, and I see some that are, like, not really my vibe, and others where I look at them and I’m, like, ‘Oh that’s hot. I can’t wait to meet that guy. I hope he’s on the season.’”

Maybe this news has something to do with Clare not being interested in filming the season because she has already made up her mind.

Late last night, a source came forward, saying that Clare wanted out of her Bachelorette contract because she had fallen in love with Dale Moss.

If she’s already set on Dale, then production might want to bring in some of the previous guys to see if they could spice things up or challenge her feelings.

Since they are only two weeks into production, there wouldn’t be a season to air if they don’t film more with Clare.

One fan went as far as to call her ungrateful, reminding Twitter users that Clare has had several chances to find love on The Bachelor, The Bachelor Winter Games, and on Bachelor In Paradise.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.