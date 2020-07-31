Clare Crawley is called ungrateful after rumors she wants to end her Bachelorette contract

Clare Crawley is making headlines this morning after a new report surfaced that suggests she wants to quit The Bachelorette after falling in love with one of the contestants.

Clare, who stayed in quarantine and got tested for COVID-19 to compete on the show, supposedly wants to stop filming right away so she can be with the man who received her first impression rose.

A source has come forward saying that she’s left producers scrambling to figure out the best move going forward.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Naturally, Bachelorette fans are reacting to this new story.

Clare Crawley is called ungrateful after rumors she wants to quit The Bachelorette

Last night, Reality Steve shared his take on Twitter, saying that Clare can’t just leave her contract with ABC for The Bachelorette.

He argued that many other leads would have done the same thing. Steve’s followers chimed in with their own opinions, many questioning whether the story is even worth believing.

As Monsters & Critics reported earlier today, producers were supposedly left scrambling to figure out what to do after Clare refused to come out of her room to film. She claimed she had fallen in love with Dale Moss, a man who was announced as a contestant back in March, meaning Clare had plenty of time to research him and get to know him.

Read More Tyler Cameron’s mom suddenly dies after being rushed to the hospital

But some fans feel that Clare was ungrateful for the whole experience.

“Clare has had like 500 chances on the show and she’s been ungrateful for every one,” a user wrote on Twitter.

Clare was one of Juan Pablo Galavis’ final two women, but he dumped her and chose Nikki Ferrell instead. Clare went on to join Bachelor In Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games, where she got engaged to Benoit. Their relationship didn’t last, however, so she agreed to do The Bachelorette.

Clare Crawley is getting special treatment amid COVID-19 outbreak

This season of The Bachelorette is unlike any other due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Producers are going above and beyond to keep everyone safe during production. Everyone involved in the process is quarantined together and constantly tested to ensure that no one comes down with the virus.

Clare started filming The Bachelorette a few weeks ago. She was spotted at the resort in La Quinta, and at the time, she appeared thrilled at the chance to be the next Bachelorette.

ABC has issued no official statement about this supposed rumor.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.