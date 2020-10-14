Canadian Blake Moynes is already winning over Peter Weber’s ex-girlfriend Victoria

The Bachelorette contestant Blake Moynes won over viewers during last night’s premiere.

Blake, who was the only contestant representing the great big north, had broken the rules during the quarantine.

Clare Crawley took him aside to thank him for breaking the rules, revealing she was thankful when he reached out to her via social media to check in on her.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

He did so because Clare had posted about her mother falling down and wanted to know if she was alright.

Clare, who knew he was breaking the rules to do so, gave him credit for pursuing what he thought was right.

Blake Moynes is winning over Peter Weber’s ex-girlfriend and her mom

But Blake is reportedly winning over more than just Clare. Thanks to @bachelornation.scoop for sharing the screenshot, it appears that Blake has also captured the heart of one of Peter Weber’s ex-girlfriends.

When one fan reached out to Blake, saying that he would be the perfect match with Victoria Paul from Peter’s season, Victoria herself got involved.

“Mama is Blake’s biggest fan and she said u have good taste in men,” Victoria replied.

Blake never chimed in on the conversation.

Blake Moynes was heartbroken when he didn’t get the first impression rose

After Blake’s conversation with Clare, he revealed he would be very disappointed and heartbroken if he didn’t get the first impression rose. After Clare thanked him for reaching out, she kissed him.

But Dale Moss stole the first impression rose, leaving him disappointed and sad.

While Clare only confirmed that she had talked to one person prior to the show, there have also theories that Clare had talked to Dale.

The theories surfaced that she supposedly shut down production after 12 days because she knew she wanted to be with Dale, leaving Blake confused.

We still don’t know how everything is going to play out, as ABC has only shared a few details. But we do know that Clare will probably shut down production and they will bring in a new Bachelorette, who will end up being Tayshia Adams.

We also know that Dale and Clare are reportedly engaged after filming the show together for about two weeks. She claims she knew she had met her future husband when he stepped out of the limo. As for the remaining men, some of them will be part of Tayshia Adams’ season and others have staged a walk-out as per ABC’s promos.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.