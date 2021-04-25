Tayshia Adams says Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette will be ‘new and fresh’

Bachelorette host Tayshia Adams believes that Katie Thurston’s season is the “change in the franchise” that fans have been looking for. Pic credit: ABC

Tayshia Adams revealed that Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette will have a different feel than seasons past.

Tayshia has a first-hand look into Katie’s season as she is one of the two new Bachelorette hosts who replaced Chris Harrison.

Kaitlyn Bristowe is also joining Tayshia as a co-host. As expected, due to the new hosts and recent Bachelor controversy, the franchise is looking to revamp and revitalize itself.

According to Tayshia, that’s exactly what she and Kaitlyn are doing as hosts.

On an episode of Garcelle Beauvais’s Going to Bed With Garcelle podcast, Tayshia tells fans that this season of The Bachelorette has a different, refreshing feel and believes it’s exactly what the franchise needs.

“Everything just kind of fell into place to where the world needs something fresh and new,” Tayshia shares of Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. “And I think that we are going to provide that this season. I think that people are looking for change in the franchise. And I really think that this is something that they’re going to be really excited about.”

Tayshia was surprised to be asked back by The Bachelorette

Chris Harrison was not the only one who was shocked when he wasn’t asked back to host The Bachelorette. Tayshia also was surprised that the franchise asked her to return as a host.

Tayshia was the most recent Bachelorette lead prior to Katie. She stepped in as the lead after Clare Crawley left the show as an engaged woman with Dale Moss.

Tayshia ended up giving her finale rose to Zac Clark, and the two are still happily together.

However, Tayshia reveals on the podcast that she thought her season of The Bachelorette would be her last time on the show.

“It’s so funny because if you would’ve told me I would be right here today, I would have never thought that this would be my position,” she says of being asked to return to The Bachelorette. “Just because, you know, The Bachelor is pretty traditional in the sense of … they have, like, their rhyme or reason.”

What to expect for Katie’s season of The Bachelorette

Katie’s season of The Bachelorette is just around the corner!

The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, June 7. Filming is currently underway at the Hyatt Regency luxury resort in New Mexico.

Katie’s Bachelorette contestants have already been announced, and fans are already picking their favorites.

Due to the COVID-19 production hiatus, Greg Grippo and Karl Smith were cut from Clare’s season in place of new men.

However, this may have been a blessing disguise for Greg as he has received Katie’s first impression rose.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that Blake Moynes will crash Katie’s season of The Bachelorette.

Even though the season hasn’t wrapped filming yet, there is already plenty of drama to look forward to.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus and returns to ABC on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.