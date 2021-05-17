The Bachelorette Katie Thurston spotted spending time with Bachelor bully Anna Redman after filming

Former Bachelor adversaries Katie Thurston and Anna Redman have reportedly patched things up in their relationship and were seen on social media together. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston was spotted spending time with former Bachelor bully Anna Redman shortly after filming her headlining season of The Bachelorette, which will air beginning next month on ABC.

Katie famously clashed with Anna during Season 25 of The Bachelor as the women vied for the love of Matt James.

Anna teamed up with Victoria Larson to be coined the season’s mean girls for their attacks on the other women in the competition. Katie was applauded for the way she stood up to the women when their remarks turned particularly catty.

In a post seen on Katie’s Instagram story, she and Anna posed together, their heads touching. In a text box along with the share, Katie wrote, “nothing but love and growth” and tagged Anna.

In turn, Anna shared a collage of images on May 16 where the two posed alongside former castmate Alana Milne.

“Who run the world?” she wrote. In the comments section, Katie replied: “So glad we could finally meet up! Nothing but love and good vibes.”

Katie and Anna’s tempestuous past

Anna and Katie clashed on the series after Anna spread a viscous rumor about a fellow castmate.

Anna claimed that fellow contestant Brittany Galvin was an “escort” in the early days of Matt’s season.

In a confessional, Anna said, “There is a rumor because she knows all of the men in Chicago that she’s an escort. There may some kind of transactional dating history.”

Brittany denied the allegations but the rumor picked up speed, and Brittany attempted to clear her name.

Anna confronted Brittany in front of the other women and said, “There’s a rumor you’re an escort. And I want to address that with you before it gets spread too much.”

Brittany responded, “No I’m not an escort. It’s ridiculous for that to even come out of my mouth. I’ve had a boyfriend my whole life since I was 16. For you to make that conclusion about me before even knowing me, that’s f**ked up.”

Katie took it upon herself to tell Matt about the bullying intense among the women. He, in turn, confronted Anna about her accusations. Although she apologized, he sent her home, ending her time as a contestant on the series.

Katie continued to stand on principle against her castmates in the reunion special

Katie stood on principle against her castmates bad behavior during The Bachelor: Women Tell All special reported Us Weekly.

“I was just being who I believe I am,” Katie said.

“I am very outspoken. You know I’m gonna speak my mind, and for me, it was just kind of, like, my last straw. We have to live in this house for up to two months, and what I was experiencing personally, sucked. So, for me, I felt like I owed it to Matt and to myself and to the environment to let him know my opinions.”

Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette airs beginning Monday, June 2 at 8/7c on ABC.