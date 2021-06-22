Bachelorette fans celebrate Karl’s exit but demand ‘justice for John’

Bachelor Nation rejoices after Katie Thurston sent Bachelorette contestant Karl Smith home but think she should’ve kept John Hersey. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette lead Katie Thurston just sent home two men who have had a big impact on viewers.

Katie sent home two men in her most recent rose ceremony — early villain, Karl Smith, and notorious nice guy, John Hersey.

Fans were happy to see Karl get the boot. Karl made an enemy out of himself after he created unnecessary drama during the cocktail party.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Every season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette has to have that first villain to set the bar for drama but they don’t usually end up making it that far.

Karl was that villain.

One fan was happy to say “Bye Bye Bye” to Karl.

Another riffed on Karl claiming that he wouldn’t leave, and that it would take the “military” to take him out.

#TheBachelorette Karl: you’re gonna have to get the military to drag me out of here



Also Karl: pic.twitter.com/WYw67zRq9o — Alec Rohr (@ARRohr) June 22, 2021

Another fan commented on Karl awkwardly standing around as no one spoke to him or hugged him goodbye. He didn’t even address Katie as he walked out.

Karl trying to find a single man to hug him bye #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/huQPRKnZ7b — Ali 🔮⚡️ (@alibusseyy) June 22, 2021

Bachelor Nation demands ‘justice for John’

In the next moment, fans were devastated when John didn’t receive a rose from Katie.

“JUSTICE FOR JOHN,” one fan demanded.

Pic credit: @LaurenSposato/Twitter

Another took John’s exit personally, writing, “please john deserved so much better i am in tears.”

“Farewell, sweet prince,” a third wrote along with a picture of John.

Bachelor Nation then summarized the roller-coaster ride-of-a-rose ceremony by comparing the two losses.

“Nice guy John you will be missed. Karl can suck it,” one fan wrote.

Pic credit @bachelormood/@prekshakalavar/Twitter

Several other viewers posted memes to express all the mixed feels.

Karl going home vs John going home #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/59T5XObYkc — 100% that bach(elor fan) (@THATBITCHELOR) June 22, 2021

Why Bachelorette fans wanted Karl to go home

Karl was deemed an early villain by Bachelor Nation and Katie’s Bachelorette contestants alike.

Karl first put off fan-favorite Justin Glaze who vented about how Karl talked too much.

Karl made a cringy presentation on intimacy during a group date. As he aggressively pounded a banana against a cardboard cutout of Katie and mispronounced “suffocate,” his fellow contestants heckled him.

He really angered fans and contestants when he told Katie some of the men weren’t there for the right reasons.

Already in an emotional state, Katie took the news badly and called off the rest of the party.

When Karl came forward about being the one who made the accusations, he couldn’t give any names of men he thought weren’t there for the right reason.

The men then thought he intentionally manipulated Katie’s emotions by bringing up false claims.

During the rose ceremony, Mike P. even stepped forward and said all of the men in the house believe that Karl’s accusations weren’t true. Karl didn’t speak up for himself, further proving his guilt.

After taking a brief break to receive guidance from hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, Katie decided to trust the house and send Karl home.

So without a word to anyone, including Katie, Karl left.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.