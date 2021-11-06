Is Katie Thurston dating one of her former Bachelorette contestants? Here’s why fans think so

The Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston may have set her eyes on another one of her Bachelorette contestants after her split from Blake Moynes. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 17 star Katie Thurston may already have her eye on another one of her contestants after she and Blake Moynes broke off their engagement.

Katie posted a note from a bouquet of flowers she received on her Instagram Story on November 4.

“These are not romantic flowers. These are happy flowers. Because I do not want you to be… I want you to be happy,” the note read.

Not only are these lyrics from a Coldplay song but they’re leading fans to suspect that they actually might be romantic flowers from a special someone.

As to who that someone is, fans suspect it’s a contestant who was on her season of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette fans think Katie Thurston is dating John Hersey

One Reddit user shared Katie’s Instagram Story and others began speculating on who sent Katie the flowers.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

The majority of the users thought it was John Hersey, a contestant from her season of The Bachelorette.

Many eagle-eyed fans thought it was John because his handwriting is similar to the one on the flower note.

“Ohhhh also, just had a thought: since this is handwritten, maybe it is most likely from John?” One user wondered. “Whenever I send from other states, the message is just typed. Maybe these flowers were dropped off IRL from somebody closeby.”

Pic credit: u/jennaisokay/Reddit

Another argued why it was likely sent by John over Katie’s ex Blake.

“Based on the handwriting sample someone else posted here, it definitely looks like John’s handwriting. And the style of the writing/overall tone is just not the way Blake writes,” they wrote.

The user added, “It would be funny if she wanted people to think they were from Blake, but I think she just didn’t want to explicitly mention John.”

Pic credit: u/jennaisokay/Reddit

Another did a letter-by-letter analysis of the note and compared it to other things John has written.

Pic credit: u/jennaisokay/Reddit

Aside from the handwriting, John has been spending a bit of time with Katie.

He was even there to keep her company while Katie was still dating Blake and Blake was on a work trip in Africa.

Who is John Hersey?

John is a 27-year-old bartender from California who has a strong sense of adventure.

The Bachelorette viewers might have a hard time remembering who John Hersey was considering he didn’t last on Katie’s season for long.

He only made it to Week 2, but he quickly became a fan favorite in the short time he was there.

Oddly enough, it was rumored that he was set to make it to the top 4 and that may be because of how close he and Katie got once filming wrapped.

It’s also worth noting that Katie moved to San Diego, which is John’s hometown.

It seems that Bachelorette fans may be on to something when shipping Katie and John.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.