The Bachelorette viewers rally around Nayte and slam Chris S for trying to take him down

The Bachelorette viewers have weighed in on the latest drama and it seems that they aren’t thrilled with Chris Sutton’s behavior — especially the way he treated frontrunner Nayte Olukoya.

The Bachelorette Season 18 already has a long list of villains. It’s safe to say that Chris S. is the new villain of the house and joins the ranks of Ryan Fox, Peter Izzo and Jamie Skaar.

During last night’s episode, Michelle expressed that she felt like she wasn’t “being seen” as the men played games and made stuffed teddy bears during the sleepover date.

Michelle addressed the issue with the winners of the group date and the men were able to console her.

Chris S., however, decided to rehash the issue ahead of the rose ceremony. He took shots at men who he felt thought they “had it in the bag.”

All in all, viewers felt Chris S. was creating more problems than he was solving and have dubbed him the next villain.

One viewer expressed that Chris S. thought he was the white knight but really came across as a villain like Lord Farquaad.

What Chris thinks of himself after calling out every guy in the house vs. how he actually looks#bachelorette #TheBachelorette #BacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/lADpzYkTAN — Drew Rice (@DrewfromYonkers) November 10, 2021

Another viewer tweeted, “Chris S is the work-obsessed fiancé that gets dumped for the small town lumberjack in a Hallmark movie.”

Chris S is the work-obsessed fiancé that gets dumped for the small town lumberjack in a Hallmark movie #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/b6KkCC04tk — Rachel (@rachelrudeen) November 10, 2021

Yet another user expressed that Bachelor Nation was ready to “slap someone through the internet,” and that someone was Chris S.

bachelor nation every time chris s. is on the screen #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/PHHlBYbKdq — maddie ras (@maddieeras) November 10, 2021

The Bachelorette viewers slam Chris S for coming for Nayte

Viewers got especially angry once Nayte was thrown into the drama. Chris S. specially called Nayte out to Michelle which prompted Michelle to confront Nayte.

This came after Nayte reassured himself that his time for a one-on-one date would come after Rick got the second one-on-one.

Viewers were not ok with Chris S. trying to assassinate Nayte’s character.

“Chris S had absolutely no reason to do any of this to Nayte,” one user tweeted.

Chris S had absolutely no reason to do any of this to Nayte #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/6m5lpm08vW — ♡ (@tvgoldtweets) November 10, 2021

“Keep Nayte’s name out of your mouth Chris S,” another demanded.

Keep Nayte’s name out of your mouth Chris S #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/z9fG8w5O0b — Aneek✨ (@aneekineek) November 10, 2021

One viewer specifically addressed the moment when Chris tried to pin his actions on Michelle.

“Chris S talking about Michelle probed him for an answer leading to Nayte’s name,” they wrote.

Chris S talking about Michelle probed him for an answer leading to Nayte’s name #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/td3hdAl3Fv — Brianna Cooper (@bricoop94) November 10, 2021

Another shared the reason why Chris S. felt the need to take Nayte down,

They tweeted, “Chris S., you were so insecure by Nayte’s confidence that you felt the need to leave your lane. Nah, sit down.”

Chris S., you were so insecure by Nayte’s confidence that you felt the need to leave your lane. Nah, sit down. #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/uJ6fODO9FU — Date Card Dish (@datecarddish) November 10, 2021

The Bachelorette viewers defend Nayte’s ‘confidence’

The Bachelorette viewers even gave their own insight into Nayte saying he’d get a date card in the future.

“I don’t think Nayte was being cocky, I think he was just disappointed his name wasn’t on the card (like the rest of them) and was more giving himself a little pep talk,” one fan tweeted.

I don't think Nayte was being cocky, I think he was just disappointed his name wasn't on the card (like the rest of them) and was more giving himself a little pep talk to keep his spirit and hopes up for a future date knowing that they do have a good connection. #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/kGTEsYLBXV — Let's Chat Bachelor (@bach_chat) November 10, 2021

“Nayte isn’t cocky. He’s confident,” another expressed, adding, “That man commands the room without even uttering a word!”

Nayte isn’t cocky. He’s confident. There’s no need to flex when you’re secure. That man commands the room without even uttering a word! #bachelorette #TheBachelorette #bachelornation pic.twitter.com/U3T2N0pfh8 — MelBelle (@_MelBelle_) November 10, 2021 A third viewer revealed the true reason they think Nayte is confident and that viewers love him so much.

“‘Nayte thinks he’s got everything in the bag’ Well DUH, Chris S. just look at him!” They exclaimed.

“Nayte thinks he’s got everything in the bag” Well DUH, Chris S. just look at him! #thebachelorette #BacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/EBw4hASnNN — The Roast Ceremony (@RoastCeremony) November 10, 2021

Chris S. got the final rose of the night from Michelle so it’s likely the drama will continue for at least another week.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.