The Bachelorette: Who are the villains so far on Michelle Young’s season?

Even though Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette is only two episodes in, some early villains have already emerged.

Every season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette has villains, and even though it’s usually the same repeated drama like not being there for the right reasons, they still manage to rile Bachelor Nation up.

Here are already three contestants who have stepped up to the plate of being this season’s villains.

Jamie Skaar

Jamie Skaar quickly went from potential fan favorite to villain during last night’s episode.

Michelle had picked Jamie for the one-on-one date this week. She brought out his adventurous side and passion for travel when they went rock climbing at Joshua Tree National Park.

Viewers felt for Jamie when he opened up about his mother’s mental issues growing up and how she committed suicide when he was 24.

The two finished out the night slow dancing together during a private concert after she had given him a rose.

However, Jamie blew it later on in the episode. After Joe Coleman got Michelle’s rose during the group date, he became suspicious that Michelle knew Joe before filming the show.

Michelle and Joe do have a lot in common as they’re both from Minnesota and skilled basketball players.

Jamie then mentioned that he heard a rumor that Michelle was dating “a light-skinned baller” prior to the show.

When Jamie confronted Michelle about the rumors, he told Michelle that the whole house was discussing it and questioning her, which simply isn’t true.

What’s worse is that Jamie refused to tell the other men that he started the rumor.

Peter Izzo

Peter Izzo is also emerging as a villain, more of a comedic one, but a villain nonetheless.

He attended Michelle’s first group date, which was a classroom-themed date led by fifth-graders.

Peter was not a shining student as he got multiple math questions wrong and couldn’t perform the science experiment.

However, when musical chairs came around, his aggressive personality came out.

He violently pushed the men out of the chairs and even tried to pull it out from under the winner.

Michelle even commented on it, saying that the way a person plays musical chairs says a lot about who they are as a person.

What really pushed Peter’s buttons was when Will taunted him during the spelling segment. When asked to spell narcissist he wrote “Peter” which caused the kids to crack up.

Peter, however, was fuming. Back at the mansion, Peter had it out with Will in the first feud of the season.

The previews show Peter throwing Will’s jacket into the pool so it seems there’s plenty more drama to come from him.

Ryan Fox

Even though Ryan Fox was sent home during the premiere, he deserves an honorable mention for being the season’s first official villain.

During the premiere, producers likely searched Ryan’s bag and found copious amounts of notes he wrote about “how to get a good edit” on The Bachelorette.

Knowing this would make for good drama, the producers likely were behind ensuring that his luggage would make it on camera.

The Bachelorette hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe searched through Ryan’s bag and unsurprisingly found all the notes. They told Michelle about the notes and she had a look for herself.

Ryan insisted they were written by his friend’s wife since he didn’t know much about the show, but they concerned Michelle. She said she didn’t want to start the relationship off with red flags and sent him home.

On top of these three villains, more will likely emerge as The Bachelorette continues to play out.

