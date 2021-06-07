The Bachelorette spoilers: Who is Greg Grippo? Here’s everything we know

Greg made quite the impression on Kate and rumor has it, he’s already a front runner on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Who is Greg Grippo from The Bachelorette? That’s the question fans are asking as Katie Thurston’s season of the hit ABC reality TV show premieres.

Thanks to Reality Steve, Greg’s name has come up several times in The Bachelorette spoilers. Bachelor Nation even teased that Greg receives the first impression rose from Katie.

Greg reportedly made quite the impact on Katie because a new spoiler just named him one of her final four picks. Word on the street is that Katie finds love on The Bachelorette and leaves an engaged woman.

Could Greg be the man that wins Katie’s heart?

There’s a whole season to watch before that question is answered. In the meantime, let’s take a look at what we know about Greg so far.

Who is Greg Grippo from The Bachelorette?

According to his ABC bio, Greg recently turned 28 years old. He hails from Edison, New Jersey, and works as a marketing sales representative.

Greg went to St. Michaels College, where he played basketball. The sports fanatic enjoys watching basketball as much as he did playing basketball and meeting Lebron James is on Greg’s life dream list.

Fans can expect a wholesome and honest vibe from Greg. He’s a hopeless romantic who has even admitted to crying during romantic comedies. Yes, ladies, Greg isn’t afraid to be vulnerable, honest, and authentic with those who catch his eye.

It’s easy to see Greg is in great shape. He stays that way by not only working out but being very active. Greg’s ideal date includes an activity such as riding bikes or dancing up a storm.

Greg’s all about his family

There’s no question Greg gives off the wholesome family man vibe. Greg wants nothing more than to settle down with the one and have kids. He is very close with his own family, which is evident based on his Instagram feed.

Greg is an uncle whose niece lights up his life. He often shares photos of himself on uncle duty. Animals also play a big part in Greg’s life, which, let’s face it, makes him even more attractive.

He’s good-looking, loves Animals, babies, and his family. It kind of sounds like Greg’s the whole package.

There are a few things that irk Greg, like slow drivers. But, for the most part, he’s down to earth and laid back, or at least that what he wants people to think.

Greg Grippo is certainly one to keep an eye on from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. Even if she doesn’t fall in love with him, fans will for sure based on what is known about him so far.

Unless, of course, he turns out to be completely different than his social media and ABC bio have led fans to believe.

The Bachelorette Season 17 premieres on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.