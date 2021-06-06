The Bachelorette spoilers: Here’s who gets Katie Thurston’s first impression rose

Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette is set to debut on June 7. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette is set to debut on June 7, although a lot of information has already been released about it. And while plenty of it has been released officially, there are several potential spoilers circulating as well. One of the more notable spoilers? Reality Steve may have revealed who Katie’s first impression rose is.

Fans first met Katie on The Bachelor. Though she didn’t make it to the finale of Matt James’ season, she quickly won over fans. Viewers were intrigued by her sex-positivity, honesty, and overall demeanor.

As a result, she was a natural pick for this year’s season of The Bachelorette.

Katie Thurston’s first impression rose on The Bachelorette

Reality Steve, best known for his work with Bachelor Nation, claims that Greg Grippo is Katie Thurston’s first impression rose on The Bachelorette. As the show has yet to air, and reports are unconfirmed, it’s worth taking it with a pinch of salt. Given how accurate Reality Steve normally is, though, it should be true.

Not much is known about Greg, as he’s smartly kept his social media accounts private. What is known, however, is that he’s 27 and three years younger than Katie. He’s also from Edison, New Jersey, and was originally cast for Clare Crawley’s season.

It’s also been speculated who Katie’s final three were. Although again, as the series is yet to air, reports can’t go too far beyond rumor. It’s suggested that, outside of Greg, John Hersey and Blake Moynes were also up for consideration.

Reality Steve’s opinion of Katie

Promotional material for Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette shows that she gets a little frisky with some of the contestants. Trailers and images show that she gets quite close to many of the guys vying for her affection.

(SPOILER): Hey, a spoiler for Katie’s season! Greg Grippo received the first impression rose. pic.twitter.com/c63JWr28NR — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 12, 2021

Ahead of the season’s release, Katie has said that “time is short,” adding, “Every single guy was so handsome. And I don’t have a type so every man that came in I was like, ‘Yes, yes and yes!’ They’re all such great guys. And that’s what made it exciting and hard at the same time.”

Reality Steve, who claims that Greg is Katie’s first impression rose on The Bachelorette, has offered his opinion about her before. Alongside suggesting that he got certain parts of the season wrong, he has said that Katie is the most social media savvy contestant on the series. Whether this works to her advantage when her season airs is debatable.

The Bachelorette returns on June 7 and airs on ABC at 8/7c.