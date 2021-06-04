Reality Steve calls Katie Thurston the most social media savvy Bachelorette lead ever

Reality Steve called Katie Thurston the most social media savvy Bachelorette ever after she changed the narrative regarding who would make it to her final four, leading fans to speculate that John Hersey made the cut. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Katie Thurston appears to have a leg up on her former The Bachelorette contestants.

The stunning brunette has worked her social media account to her advantage ever since filming for her season ended at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya, outside Albuquerque, New Mexico.

She has caught the attention of Spoiler King Reality Steve, who admitted that Katie has one thing many other Bachelorette leads did not possess.

According to a post shared by Steve on his official webpage, he called Katie the most social media savvy Bachelorette lead ever.

“Katie is the most media savvy lead we’ve ever had. She posts non-stop about her life, where she is, etc. No lead has ever come close to posting as much as Katie has, especially before her season even starts,” he claimed.

Steve also shared other insights about Katie and what other things fans can expect from her throughout the season.

Katie Thurston’s finalists

Steve posted his guess at some of the final men who would end the season with Katie but caught himself after admitting he may have been wrong about one finalist.

“A few weeks ago, I reported that I’d heard Blake Moynes and Greg Grippo were in Katie’s final four. And I was 99% sure that John Hersey was as well. Then shortly afterwards, Katie posted on her social media a weekend she spent in San Diego with friends from Bachelor Nation, and I started receiving emails that one of the places she tagged she visited, Duke’s in La Jolla, was where John Hersey worked as a bartender,” Steve wrote.

Steve originally based his speculation on reports that Katie and John were together, and that was why she visited the restaurant in the Instagram upload seen above.

He said that he had never mentioned his findings because the story was not based in anything other than fan speculation.

After further conclusion, Steve reported that there was nothing to the rumors and that he learned that John didn’t even make the cut as one of Katie’s Top 8 contestants of the season.

Katie fed into speculation that she was with John via her post

This post further fed into Steve’s rationale regarding Katie using social media to control her own narrative on The Bachelorette.

“I’m not sure if it was just Katie being at Duke’s in La Jolla as the reason people were convinced she was with him or if there was something else, but once again, I think this kinda plays into the idea of narratives when it comes to this franchise. If someone WANTS Katie to be with John, they can create anything they see on social media to fit that narrative,” Steve wrote.

Steve wrote that, as a series lead, he never believed that Katie would post a photo where she visited the place of employment of the man she would end up with at the close of the season before new episodes of The Bachelorette even had begun to air.

He said that Katie was “too smart for that” and if she had chosen him, she would know through conversation and spending time with him where he lived and worked and she wouldn’t be “that dumb” to visit his place of work while he was working. Steve said that theory did not make sense.

The Bachelorette airs beginning Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.,