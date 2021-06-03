The Bachelorette: Katie Thurston says ‘time is short’ after frisky behavior with contestants

Katie Thurston explained her frisky behavior with the contestants of her Bachelorette season in a new interview. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Katie Thurston addressed her physical closeness to many of her contestants in her Bachelorette promo saying that “life is short” and she has to get to know her male counterparts quickly in order to begin the process of elimination.

The brunette beauty shared in an interview with People Magazine that she understands that it appears like she passionately kissed many men in her promo for the ABC reality dating series.

She took on critics of her tactics by giving as real of an answer as a woman searching for love in a short amount of time could provide.

“Seeing the promos, I am making out with a lot of guys!” she told People Magazine. “You never really see yourself kissing anyone. So it’s like, ‘Oh boy.'”

“Time is short,” she continued. “And you can’t be okay with me possibly getting engaged in two months but not kissing on the first date. I’ve got to use my time wisely!”

Among the contestants, Katie found men who were interesting, smart, and of course, physically attractive.

Katie Thurston discussed the importance of the show’s infamous Fantasy Suites

Katie explained that while the show’s infamous Fantasy Suites may be a way for the fans to see contestants show more affection for one another on a more physical level than normally shown on an episode, they are also important to the overall process of picking a suitor.

“We’re all adults,” she says.

“I have sex! It’s an important part of the relationship in terms of connection. But it is also our time to talk about important topics or any lingering conversations,” Katie explained.

She also shared there was no shortage of elebigle men to choose from as a potential mate.

Katie shared all her contestants were ‘great guys’

Katie explained that picking one man this season would be difficult because all her contestants were “great guys.”

She found herself at a loss as to what qualities impressed her the most of all the men because each was unique and possessed different characteristics she found attractive.

“Every single guy was so handsome,” Katie said. “And I don’t have a type so every man that came in I was like, ‘Yes, yes and yes!’ They’re all such great guys. And that’s what made it exciting and hard at the same time.”

Katie teased that the season will be a rollercoaster for viewers. She claimed that “a lot happened that I couldn’t have ever predicted. It got intense and crazy. But I will say, everything happens for a reason. And I definitely embraced that.”

The Bachelorette begins Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.