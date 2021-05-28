Katie Thurston’s suggestive Bachelor past continues to haunt her in her new promos for The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Katie Thurston’s latest promo for The Bachelorette is just as suggestive as all the rest.

She claims she “DTF” in a new video.

While that might normally suggest the stunning brunette is up for a good time in the bedroom, Katie’s DTF comment means something entirely different.

It means she is “Down to FaceTime” on her phone.

In the clip, Katie is looking directly at the camera. She is wearing a white t-shirt with black lettering that says “Good vibes only” that she paired with a shimmery purple skirt.

Her hand was held suggestively behind her back, as it was when she famously introduced herself to Matt James during Season 25 of The Bachelor with a vibrator in her hand.

Check out the saucy clip

In the video seen above, Katie remained silent.

She looked from side to side as an announcer’s voice told Bachelorette fans a story. The video was also captioned.

“Katie takes it everywhere she goes,” it said.

“She’d never be without it. It’s practically her best friend,” the clip alluded.

“We’re talking about her…oh wait. I thought we were talking about something else,” the announcer concluded.

In response to the above video, Katie responded, “I have no words.”

The Bachelorette fans feel Katie’s latest promo is cringeworthy

In the accompanying caption to the post, Bachelor fans appeared to be in agreement that this latest promo is seriously cringeworthy.

“I’m super excited for Katie’s season (LOVE HER), but with that being said…she deserved a better promo than this…*cringe*,” said one follower.

Instagram followers of The Bachelorette believe that the latest promo for the ABC series newest season is cringeworthy. Pic credit: @thebachelorette/Instagram

“She looks like she hates this ad,” remarked a second follower.

“We’re really gonna keep on making this joke? Katie looks like she hates this ad,” penned a third Instagram user.

Another fan commented that the show look like it cut costs when creating Katie’s promos. Pic credit: @thebachelorette/Instagram

“Why can’t they have her running through a beautiful wildflower garden or something more magical & higher budget?! She’s the dang Bachelorette, not the intern!” wrote a fourth viewer.

Katie reached out to her followers via her personal social media account on May 27 and asked her followers to “go easy” on the men of her season after seeing some of the rough experiences the women had as contestants on The Bachelor.

In an Instagram post, she claimed to her followers of her contestants, “I am protective of them. I remember being on their side of this journey. Being in the public eye for the first time. Reading what people thought. Please remember to stay kind in this. You’ll only get to see a glimpse of how extraordinary they really are. I can’t wait for you to meet them!”

The Bachelorette returns beginning Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.