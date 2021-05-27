Katie Thurston asks The Bachelorette viewers to go easy on her guys after rough season of The Bachelor

Tayshia Adams, and Kaitlyn Bristowe lift Katie Thurston throughout this season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston asked viewers of the ABC series to go easy on her guys after a rough season of The Bachelor.

She reached out to her 589,000 followers via a new Instagram post.

In the accompanying snap, Katie sat in a luxurious looking burgandy chair with gold accents. Her legs were crossed and she appeared to mean business in an black and gray lace top with slim fitted pants.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Katie wore high-heeled black peep-toed pumps. Her hair was fashioned into loose waves that framed her face and cascaded atop her shoulders.

Her lipstick mirrored the color of the single red rose she held in her right hand.

In the caption of the image, Katie had a serious message for viewers and fans of The Bachelorette.

“Please stay kind”

Katie addressed viewers directly and had a few words of wisdom to share from someone who has been on the other side of the dating pool on the reality show. She asked her followers to “please stay kind.”

“As I reminisce about my journey to find love, I can’t help but get in my feels,” she wrote.

Katie then revealed just how personally affected she was by her group of suitors.

“You all are about to meet an incredible group of men with fascinating stories to tell. The vulnerability and strength these men show throughout our time together is something I’ll cherish forever. They each hold a special place in my heart,” she wrote.

“I am protective of them”

Katie wrote that, as a prior contestant on the reality dating franchise, she sees things from a different perspective.

She wants Bachelorette fans to know and understand that the contestants are human beings with real feelings who can be hurt by random commentary.

“I am protective of them. I remember being on their side of this journey. Being in the public eye for the first time. Reading what people thought. Please remember to stay kind in this. You’ll only get to see a glimpse of how extraordinary they really are. I can’t wait for you to meet them!” she concluded.

Once The Bachelorette begins airing on ABC, fans of the show will surely share their opinions of Katie Thurston’s suitors and if they are too harsh, she may even speak out again in their defense.

Katie Thurston begins her journey as The Bachelorette beginning Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.