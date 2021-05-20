Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
The Bachelorette spoilers: Who is the guy in the box? Here’s what we know


katie thurston
Katie Thurston welcomes the men of The Bachelorette on the first night of competition, including the box that contains a secret contestant. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Fans of The Bachelorette were introduced to the handsome group of men who would compete for Katie Thurston’s heart on this season of the series, but one appeared to be camera-shy. In fact, his formal introduction was as a white box with a red bow atop it.

The unknown contestant was teased on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! as Jimmy and his Bachelor crew debated who Katie would become serious with throughout the season.

As astute Bachelorette fans know, this particular contestant will be pushed to meet Katie in a large box on the set of the series the night of the cast’s first introductions.

After a week of wondering just who (or what) could be in the box, spoiler king Reality Steve has lifted the lid, so to speak.

Wonder no more Bachelor Nation, the man comes from a big city and is looking to grab Katie’s attention in a major way.

Who’s in the box?

Reality Steve claimed that the man in the box is New Yorker James Bonsall.

In a tweet seen below, Steve said that James is 30-years-old. Steve also shared a photo of the handsome competitor.

Also in the tweet is a photo of the box as well as his official (albeit temporary) biography on The Bachelorette website, listed as “box” with question marks surrounding the word.

James will compete for Katie’s heart alongside the following group of gentlemen.

Blake Moynes, Aaron Clancy, Tré Cooper, Thomas Jacobs, Quartney Mixon, Mike Planeta, Michael Allio, Marty Hargrove, Marcus Lathan, Landon Goesling, Kyle Howard, Karl Smith, Justin Glaze, Joshua Tylerbest, John Hershey, Hunter Montgomery, Greg Grippom Garrett Schwartz, Gabriel Everett, David Scott, Conor Costello, Connor Brennan, Cody Menk, Christian Smith, Brendan Scanzano, Brandon Torres, Austin Tinsley, Andrew Milcovich, Andrew Spencer, Josh Munday, and Jeff Caravello.

Fans reacted to Steve’s tweet

Fans reacted to Steve’s Twitter post with humor, annoyance and over-the-top comments.

“It isn’t Chris Harrison? What a rip!” wrote one fan, who appeared hopeful that the former host would make his return to the series as the man in the box.

“That would be funny,” responded a second fan.

reality steve twitter
Fans reacted to Reality Steve’s post about who was the mystery man in the box for Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: @realitysteve/Twitter

“Why can’t they just do regular introductions? The over-the-top ones are so cringe,” wrote a third Twitter user.

reality steve
A twitter fan wondered if this season would be cringeworthy. Pic credit: @realitysteve/Twitter

“Will the sex jokes be more cringe than the virgin jokes?” asked a fourth fan, referencing the season where Colton Underwood was The Bachelor lead.

The Bachelorette will air beginning Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.

