Katie Thurston stuns in pink and asks fans if they think she’ll find love on The Bachelorette

Katie Thurston wows Bachelor Nation with her latest promo shoot for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Fans weren’t impressed with the outfits that Katie has been wearing in her promos thus far. However, this latest promo look has fans swooning.

For this photoshoot, Katie wears a pink blazer dress that fans are going gaga over. Katie shared the look on her Instagram.

The first picture just features her top half as she leans on a blue surface. She leans on her right hand which has an elaborate knot ring on it. However, she has strategically hidden her left hand keeping fans guessing whether there’s an engagement ring or not.

The second and third pictures show off her lean legs and light pink heels as she sits in a white, rounded chair.

Katie teased fans in the caption, writing, “Will I find love?” with a rose emoji.

Bachelor Nation praised Katie’s latest promo look

While Katie received some blowback from the backward purple skirt, Be a Katie T-shirt, and purple princess dress, the pink blazer look has received overwhelming praise from Bachelor Nation.

“YES TO THE PINK BLAZER. TAKE ALL MY ROSES, PINK BLAZER,” blogger Sarah Nicole Landry enthused in the comments section.

“YES! With that blazer!!!!!!” former Bachelorette lead Ali Fedotowsky exclaimed.

“And the other kind too,” she added implying that she thinks Katie will in fact find love.

“PINK IS YOUR COLOR,” a fan stated in all-caps.

Katie’s outfit gave fans sexy news anchor and teacher vibes.

“News anchor fits you well,” Bachelor Nation star Chris Randone wrote.

Others showed love for her killer accessories.

“Forget an engagement ring! I want whatever ring that is,” Anna Redman, who also competed on Matt James’s season of The Bachelor, wrote.

“I found love for the shoes,” a fan wrote riffing off Katie’s question about finding love.

Fans weigh in on whether Katie Thurston found love

Other fans addressed Katie’s question about whether she found love while filming for The Bachelorette.

Most fans were hopeful that she did leave the season with a new man in her life.

“I hope you do!” One fan exclaimed.

“I sure hope so! I’m rooting for you,” another wrote.

One fan threw out a bold prediction that the kind of love she found was self-love.

“Plot twist you did. Spoiler alert, it was yourself,” the fan theorized.

Monsters and Critics has its own theory as to whether Katie left The Bachelorette in love or engaged.

Regardless, viewers will have to wait two weeks to see Katie meet the new men when The Bachelorette returns.

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.