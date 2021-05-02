Did Katie Thurston get engaged or find love on The Bachelorette?

Did Katie Thurston find love on The Bachelorette? Her recent Instagram stories tease that she might’ve. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston knows that Bachelor Nation is dying to know whether she found love on The Bachelorette and she’s having fun with it.

Katie has been posting some interesting Instagram stories that may or may not indicate how her season of The Bachelorette ended.

Most recently, Katie uploaded a picture of herself glammed up enjoying a glass of wine, but that’s not the interesting part.

In the second picture, she’s pouring red wine into her “cat lady” glass while the caption reads, “Getting ready for a virtual visit with someone special,” along with a winky face emoji.

This could mean Katie left The Bachelorette engaged, or at least in love, and her “virtual visit” is a date night with the man whom she gave her final rose to.

However, Katie could also be teasing Bachelor Nation and her “virtual visit” could be with a friend, or maybe that “someone special” is an important celebrity.

Katie Thurston gets ready for visit from “someone special.” Pic credit: @ventwithkatie/Instagram

Katie talks engagement rings in recent story

But wait, there’s more!

Prior to her red wine date night, Katie also uploaded an Instagram story that has Bachelor Nation buzzing.

Katie, in her typical bold fashion, addressed the topic everyone’s wondering about: Is she engaged?

However, she did it in a way that has fans scratching their heads. In her pic, she poses by the lake in a bikini as she holds up her left hand.

The caption reads, “My family searching for a ring.”

While it was a cheeky line, it’s also quite a loaded statement.

By addressing her family, it sounds like at least one of her hometown dates went really well and they’re expecting that she left the show engaged.

But, did she?

It’s possible that she took the ring off for the picture. However, the picture implies that she didn’t leave the show engaged.

Pic credit: @ventwithkatie/Instagram

Did Katie Thurston get engaged or find love?

Right now, based on her two most recent social media uploads, it appears that Katie may have found love on The Bachelorette but not an engagement ring.

Based on her family’s expectations and her date night, it seems that she has someone special in her life.

However, she doesn’t seem to have an engagement ring, unless of course she took it off for the picture to tease fans.

Based on Katie’s personality and comments from the producer, she wasn’t afraid to do things her way while filming for The Bachelorette so if she felt she wasn’t ready for an engagement, she would’ve had no problem saying that.

Therefore, the most likely possibility is that she left the show in love but not engaged.

However, it’s also possible that Katie could be trolling Bachelor Nation with these recent uploads.

Bachelor Nation will have to wait until The Bachelorette airs (or more spoilers become available) to find out!

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c.