The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston was speechless after meeting her men for the first time

Bachelorette star Katie Thurston was speechless after meeting her men for the first time. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston was rendered speechless after meeting the newest contestants of The Bachelorette for the first time.

In a new clip shared with the show’s Instagram page, Katie was seen as she welcomed each of her potential suitors into the Tamaya Resort and Spa in New Mexico.

The tagline “Katie Is Back” was flashed across the beginning of the clip as she welcomed one of the men who said as he held her hands, “I knew you were pretty, but you’re pretty, pretty,” as she laughed.

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe were there to help Katie begin her dating experience, Tayshia told Katie, “let the journey begin” to which Katie responded, “bring on the men!”

“Buckle up” another statement read as Katie locked lips with several handsome men.

Katie asked aloud, “Is this a dream? I don’t know” as she passionately kissed another suitor.

A surprise return of one Bachelor Nation star stunned Katie

Katie was led outside onto her balcony by Blake Moynes, who stood on the floor underneath her window with a boom box over his head like John Cusack in the 1980s film Say Anything.

And while Blake’s arrival looks pretty exciting, there is a lot of drama in store, as The Bachelorette sneak peek teased.

Another contestant said to the other men as they gathered together, “I didn’t come here for the bromance, I came here for the followers.”

Wearing an iridescent green dress, Katie claimed she was “shaking” after that statement.

One of the men is heard as they said, “I think it’s time she learned the truth, this is insane.”

The scene also showed an ambulance and Katie walking out of a confessional saying she was “done” and that “someone should book her flight home.”

Katie reacts to the new trailer

Katie Thurston reacted to the newest trailer for her season of The Bachelorette on Instagram. Pic credit: thebachelorette/Instagram

Katie reacted to her season in two separate comments.

“Well that got intense real fast,” she stated.

“Also a special appearance by spanx,” Katie quipped of the smoothing undergarment she alluded to wearing underneath her gorgeous red gown, which was seen as she passionately kissed one of the contestants.

“Yo I saw that, 15 yard penalty, hands to the spanx,” wrote one fan.

Fans quickly picked up on Katie’s Spanx comment in the comments section of her post. Pic credit: @thebachelorette/Instagram

“The most relatable bachelorette,” remarked a second follower.

“Lololol preach,” penned a third Instagram user.

The Bachelorette begins Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.