The Bachelorette spoilers: Katie Thurston ‘threatened to quit the show’

The Bachelorette spoilers revealed Katie Thurston threatened to quit the show at one point because of all the stress and drama.

Katie didn’t win Matt James’ heart on The Bachelor, but that didn’t stop her from looking for love. This time around, though, Katie’s the one calling all the shots.

The brunette beauty learned pretty quickly that being in control doesn’t make the reality television experience easier. Katie discovered being in charge adds a whole layer of stress that can cause a person to reach their breaking point.

Katie threatened to quit The Bachelorette

Fans have come to expect drama-filled moments from Bachelor Nation. ABC promises the most dramatic season pretty much every time The Bachelor or The Bachelorette is airing.

However, the hype, stress, breakdowns, tears, and drama are for real. It isn’t easy looking for love on reality television. The stress reportedly almost caused Katie to leave in the middle of filming her upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

An insider close to production on the ABC reality TV show shared the juicy tidbit with Life and Style.

“It’s definitely an emotional roller coaster for Katie. She doesn’t hold back and will tell it like it is. At one point, she threatened to quit the show. It really got to her, and she couldn’t take it anymore,” the source explained to the magazine.

Katie took some time away from the camera to gather her thoughts and figure out her next more. Her feelings kept changing so quickly, causing her thoughts to be all over the place.

Some of the men didn’t make the process easy for Katie either, which should come as no surprise to fans. A few guys had their own agenda for being on the show that had nothing to do with Katie, while others had secrets that rocked her world.

The insider promised viewers will see just how challenging the season was for Katie.

Katie’s The Bachelorette kicks off months of Bachelor Nation on ABC

Bachelor Nation fans are about to get their fill of the hit franchise, starting with Katie’s The Bachelorette. Katie’s season ends in August, with rumors insisting she leaves the show engaged.

Then after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, Bachelor in Paradise returns on Monday, August 16. Earlier this week, news broke that Chris Harrison won’t be returning to the show as host. Chris’s rumored replacement has left fans slightly confused.

Following Bachelor in Paradise, Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette will air in fall 2021 as part of ABC’s 2021/2022 television schedule.

So much Bachelor Nation goodness coming up for fans. Right now, though, it’s all about Katie Thurston’s The Bachelorette season, including how she threatened to quit at one point.

The Bachelorette Season 17 premieres on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.